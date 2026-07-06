PFF names most explosive Power 4 offenses over the past 5 seasons

The 2026 college football season is fast approaching, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) has revealed the most explosive Power 4 offenses over the last five seasons. PFF determined this by the number of explosive plays, which are either a run of 10 yards or more or a pass of 15 yards or more.

All the teams listed have reached the College Football Playoff. And of those teams listed, two have won a national title in the last five years.

So which teams made the cut? Here’s a look at the Power 4 programs that have had explosive offenses since the 2021 season.

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Ole Miss – 905 explosive plays

Having Lane Kiffin as the head coach played a big role in Ole Miss having an explosive offense. Since 2021, the Rebels have had 523 completed passes of 15-plus yards, and former QB Jaxson Dart is responsible for 276 of them.

Last year, Ole Miss’s offense played a big role in the team reaching the College Football Playoff Semifinals. QB Trinidad Chambliss looks to add to his total of 100 explosive plays this fall.

Oregon – 842 explosive plays

Oregon has been a consistent program over the last five years because of what it does on offense. Former Ducks QB Bo Nix was dominant in his two seasons, throwing 74 TD passes during that span.

The interesting thing about Oregon PFF pointed out is that no receiver ranks among the top 30 in explosive receptions over the last five seasons. It’s the same thing with the running game, as 11 different players recorded double-digit explosive carries.

Georgia – 840 explosive plays

One of the reasons Georgia won national titles in 2021 and 2022 was because of how the team played on defense. However, the offense has been fun to watch in the last five seasons.

Stetson Bennett and Gunner Stockton have been strong QBs for the Dawgs, and the running back depth is second to none. But TE Brock Bowers was a superstar with 61 explosive receptions, the most among all FBS tight ends over the last five years.

Ohio State – 801 explosive plays

It’s not shocking to see Ohio State on this list since it has produced 10 first-round offensive picks. The Buckeyes have had their run of wide receivers with Garrett Wilson, Carnell Tate, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But as great as those receivers were, Jeremiah Smith could be the best, as he had posted 55 explosive receptions. If he has another strong season in 2026, he will be the top player on every draft board.