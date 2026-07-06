PFF unveils SEC All-Decade Team, Alabama leads way with 10 selections

The SEC has been regarded as college football’s premier conference, producing countless national champions and future NFL stars. Of course, that means selecting the league’s best players over the past decade into one roster is no easy task.

On Monday, PFF’s Daire Carragher took on that challenge by unveiling his SEC All-Decade Team, using PFF grades and advanced metrics to separate some of the conference’s biggest stars. Alabama dominated the roster with 10 selections, while LSU’s historic 2019 national championship team was heavily represented as well.

From Joe Burrow at quarterback to Patrick Surtain II in the secondary, Carragher’s team features some of the greatest players college football has seen over the last 10 seasons. Check them out below.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Quarterback

Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow earned the lone quarterback spot after authoring arguably the greatest single season in college football history during LSU’s 2019 national championship run. Carragher pointed to Burrow’s 76 career touchdown passes against just 11 interceptions, along with his remarkable 81.9% adjusted completion percentage and 143.7 passer rating. Burrow beat out an impressive field that included Mac Jones, Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa and Jayden Daniels.

Running Back

Najee Harris, Alabama

Alabama star Najee Harris claimed the running back position after putting together one of the most productive careers in SEC history. Carragher highlighted Harris’ 3,841 rushing yards, conference-best 96.1 PFF rushing grade and incredible ball security after fumbling just once on 639 rushing attempts. His combination of production, efficiency and durability separated him from a loaded group of SEC backs.

Wide Receiver

Devonta Smith, Alabama; Malik Nabers, LSU; Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

The receiver room is headlined by Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith alongside LSU’s Malik Nabers and Crimson Tide standout Jerry Jeudy. Carragher noted all three topped 2,500 career receiving yards while earning PFF receiving grades above 90.0 during their college careers. Smith’s historic production, along with Nabers’ ability after the catch and Jeudy’s explosiveness, made this one of the strongest position groups on the roster.

Tight End

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Georgia’s Brock Bowers was one of the easiest selections on the entire team. Carragher noted Bowers leads SEC tight ends over the past decade in virtually every receiving category, including yards, touchdowns, first downs and yards after the catch. His dominance left little debate despite strong competition from players like Kyle Pitts.

Offensive Line

Jonah Williams, Alabama; Andrew Thomas, Georgia; Frank Ragnow, Arkansas; Landon Dickerson, Alabama; Braden Smith, Auburn

The tackle spots belong to Alabama’s Jonah Williams and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, while Arkansas’ Frank Ragnow joins Alabama’s Landon Dickerson and Auburn’s Braden Smith on the interior. Carragher praised Williams and Thomas for allowing only 10 combined sacks across more than 2,300 pass-blocking snaps during their careers. Ragnow, Dickerson and Smith also stood out thanks to elite run blocking and pass protection before enjoying successful NFL careers.

Interior Defensive Line

Quinnen Williams, Alabama; Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

Alabama’s Quinnen Williams and Mississippi State star Jeffery Simmons headline the defensive interior. Carragher pointed to Williams’ outstanding 96.0 PFF grade and conference-leading pressure rate despite playing fewer than 800 collegiate snaps. Simmons earned the second spot after dominating both against the run and as a pass rusher during his Bulldogs career.

Edge Defenders

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Josh Hines-Allen, Kentucky

Will Anderson Jr. and Kentucky standout Josh Hines-Allen earned the edge positions. Carragher highlighted Anderson’s staggering 206 career pressures, which comfortably lead all SEC edge defenders over the past decade. Hines-Allen also stood out after recording more than 30 sacks while consistently turning pressures into game-changing plays.

Linebackers

Roquan Smith, Georgia; Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Georgia’s linebacker tradition continued with Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean making the All-Decade Team. Carragher praised Smith’s sideline-to-sideline range and elite tackling while pointing to Dean’s disruptive pass-rushing ability as a blitzer. Together, the Bulldogs duo finished with the highest PFF grades among SEC linebackers during the last decade.

Cornerbacks

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Derek Stingley Jr., LSU; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and Minkah Fitzpatrick join LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. in the secondary. Carragher called Surtain one of the easiest picks after allowing only four touchdowns in coverage during his career. Stingley’s legendary freshman season and Fitzpatrick’s versatility in the slot rounded out one of the conference’s deepest position groups.

Safeties

Xavier McKinney, Alabama; Grant Delpit, LSU

Alabama’s Xavier McKinney and LSU’s Grant Delpit completed Carragher’s All-Decade defense. McKinney impressed with his ability to impact games in coverage, against the run and as a pass rusher. Delpit earned the second safety spot after helping lead LSU’s undefeated 2019 national championship team while recording eight interceptions and 17 pass breakups.