Phil Steele predicts final standings for ACC Football in 2026

Since expanding, the ACC has turned into a competitive conference, top to bottom. Multiple teams have competed to hoist a trophy in Charlotte, which is ultimately everyone’s goal. And heading into the 2026 season, there are a few candidates to do so.

Phil Steele gave his thoughts on how the ACC will shake out, predicting the final standings. Multiple ties are included, meaning some tiebreaker scenarios would play out in December.

[You can purchase Phil Steele‘s 2026 College Football Preview Digital Magazine here].

So, without further ado, let’s check out the full thing. Steele begins the standings down near South Beach.

The last time we watched a college football game, Miami was playing in the College Football Playoff national championship. Many expect Mario Cristobal‘s squad to once again compete for a spot there. First up is getting through the ACC.

Miami will be a popular selection here, no matter who is making the rankings. Steele is no different, predicting the Hurricanes to win the conference.

SMU begins a three-team tie for second place. However, since Steele has the Mustangs at the top, you have to assume they are in Charlotte for the ACC Championship game.

That would be trip No. 2 for the Mustangs under head coach Rhett Lashlee. A ton of hype is building in Dallas, hoping to once again get in the 12-team field.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Expectations have not been met at Clemson in recent years. Even so, they have found a way to win the conference in 2024 and sneak into the CFP. Still, the Tigers want to aim a little bit higher.

Steele seems to believe in Clemson. Being tied for second means the conference record was good enough for an ACC title appearance, even if one was not provided in the preview.

Rounding out the second-tier bunch is Louisville. Everyone is going to be watching Jeff Brohm‘s offense, with some exciting players returning or entering the program. No retention was bigger than running back Issac Brown.

Louisville has yet to fully break through since Brohm took over, being close on a couple of occasions. In Steele’s scenario, tiebreaks go against the Cardinals.

Now starts another three-team run, all tied for fifth place. Steele first turns his attention to the Pitt Panthers, set for another season under Pat Narduzzi.

Quarterback Mason Heintschel turned into a positive development during the 2025 season. His return has to give people in Pittsburgh confidence about what this year could look like.

A surprise winner of the ACC in 2025, Virginia wants to run things back. Especially since they were not a top-five conference champion, missing out on the College Football Playoff. A tough break in what was a fantastic campaign for the program.

UVA will hold a quarterback competition between Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein. Both have starting experience and look to replace Chandler Morris.

On the other side of the Commonwealth Trophy is Virginia Tech. Steele believes they will do just as well as in-state rival Virginia.

James Franklin brings a ton of excitement to Blacksburg. High win totals always came for Franklin at Penn State, something the Hokies are hoping he can replicate.

CJ Bailey turned into one of the ACC’s top quarterbacks at NC State. Plenty of teams attempted to get him in the NCAA transfer portal, only to have no success.

Bailey returns, hoping to produce another successful season in Raleigh. NC State is in sole possession of seventh place in Steele’s preseason rankings.

One of the ACC’s best stories in recent times, Steele is projecting a bit of a step back for Georgia Tech. This finish would project a conference record around or right at .500.

Brent Key is the one coach who will give it everything he has, though. Georgia Tech has been widely competitive, no matter the level of competition.

Tied for ninth is likely not the position Florida State fans want to be in. However, this would be an improvement from last season after an incredibly disappointing 5-7 season (2-6 in ACC play).

A lot is on the line for head coach Mike Norvell. Results need to stack up, or he will not be in Tallahassee much longer. After some roster and coaching changes, everyone waits to see how the Seminoles will pan out.

Phil Steele ACC projected order of finish: 11-17

11. Duke Blue Devils

T-12. North Carolina Tar Heels

T-12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

T-12. Cal Golden Bears

15. Syracuse Orange

16. Stanford Cardinal

17. Boston College Eagles