Phil Steele predicts final standings for Big 12 Football in 2026

If nothing else, the Big 12 is college football’s most entertaining conference. Almost everyone can beat anyone on any given Saturday. This has been true for years now and remains a fact as the conference continues in the new-look era under Commissioner Brett Yormark.

The 2026 season should be no different. Projections from Phil Steele prove as such, as he has a good bit of ties throughout his standings.

[You can purchase Phil Steele‘s 2026 College Football Preview Digital Magazine here].

Without further ado, let’s check out the full thing. Steele begins the standings over in West Texas with the most discussed program of the offseason.

Even through all the offseason drama in Lubbock, Texas Tech is Steele’s prediction to win the Big 12. Joey McGuire brought a conference championship home in 2025 and plans to do so again.

Right now, the biggest question might be who is QB1 for the season opener. McGuire indicated Will Hammond will be healthy enough to guide the Red Raiders.

How fun would a Big 12 Championship rematch be? You have to imagine BYU would be down for the affair, looking for some revenge on Texas Tech.

Kalani Sitake is completely bought in after turning down some offers from elsewhere this offseason. The Cougars should have a pretty good squad capable of pushing Texas Tech when the time comes.

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Switching to the other side of the Holy War, Utah comes in at No. 3. This means they would just miss out on a trip to Arlington and even lose the annual rivalry game to BYU. But it’s sole possession of third place.

Morgan Scalley has taken over the program, looking to keep the ball rolling. Finishing here would be a positive sign for the long-term future of Utah.

Houston’s rise in the Big 12 has been a quick one. Willie Fritz took over the program and initially struggled with a 4-8 record. But last season saw 1o wins for the first time as a (modern) power conference program.

The first name you have to mention for the Cougars is quarterback Conner Weigman. A former five-star prospect, Weigman looks to be living up to his potential.

Quarterback is where you have to start with Arizona as well. Noah Fifita is an unusual character in this era, starting and staying in Tucson for four seasons. Entering the NCAA transfer portal would have been easy.

Fifita told Andy & Ari On3 that his goal is to compete for a Big 12 title. Unfortunately, Steele has the Wildcats falling short with a fifth-place finish.

Losing your quarterback to the transfer portal can be a tough pill to swallow. Especially when somebody of the quality of Josh Hoover is leaving. But Sonny Dykes has done a good job in his time in Fort Worth of filling the position.

Dykes countered by going into the portal himself. Jaden Craig will jump to the FBS level after previously being at Harvard.

UCF returned to a familiar face when a head coach was needed. Scott Frost is more than settled into his role in Orlando, once again leading the Knights. The previous highs were quite high, even if they weren’t as a member of the Big 12.

Here, the prediction reads as the first of five teams to finish tied for 7th. No indication from Steele as to what he believes all of their records will be.

Avery Johnson will walk onto the field on Sept. 5 as a third-year starting quarterback. He has a new head coach alongside him, joining forces with Kansas State legend Collin Klein.

The Wildcats have been a consistent presence in the Big 12 in recent years. Finishing higher than this projection is likely the overall goal.

Not too long ago, Arizona State was a Big 12 champion. Many expected them to run things back in 2025 but tough injuries hampered them. Not the scenario anyone in Tempe expected to see play out.

Turning the narrative around has to be this season’s goal. Kenny Dillingham won’t be happy with the T-7 ranking from Steele.

Country Roads became an anthem across the USA this summer during the World Cup. West Virginia might want to snag some of those fans and have Mountaineer Stadium louder than usual.

Unfortunately, Steele does not have too much faith in WVU. Although it would be a big improvement after a 2-7 Big 12 record in ’25. If nothing else, they could hang their heads on improvement.

Phil Steele Big 12 projected order of finish: 11-16

T-7. Cincinnati Bearcats

T-12. Baylor Bears

T-12. Kansas Jayhawks

T-12. Oklahoma State Cowboys

15. Colorado Buffaloes

16. Iowa State Cyclones