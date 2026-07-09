Phil Steele predicts final standings for SEC Football in 2026

College football preview magazines have hit the shelves for the summer, offering fans a glimpse at what’s to come this fall. Few have as diehard a following as Phil Steele, who has projected the final conference standings for leagues including the SEC.

While his top finishers will come as little surprise to most following the league entering the 2026 season, his full order of finish might. The standings include several ties, which is natural with 16 teams playing a nine-game slate.

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So what do the final SEC standings from Phil Steele look like? Let’s take a look below.

Georgia remains dominant in the SEC even after the league moved away from the divisional format. The Bulldogs have found the formula for consistent success under Kirby Smart and Steele doesn’t see that changing in 2026.

Phil Steele: “[Quarterback Gunner] Stockton now has experience and Georgia has 13 [returning starters] and is a home grown team with great recruiting classes and retention. They do face Bama and Ole Miss on the road but should make their 6th straight SEC title game with a shot at their 4th title in 6 years.”

Not to be outdone, Texas matches Georgia in the final standings as the top team in the league. Arch Manning is back with a year of experience under his belt and the Longhorns spent heavily in the transfer portal to ensure he has ample help this season.

Phil Steele: “The Longhorns were -43 y pg in SEC play and +14 in TOs (both signs point down) but have 16 [returning starters] and a more manageable schedule with OSU, Florida and Ole Miss at home. Manning should live up to last year’s hype and they are an SEC and national title favorite.”

Just below the top cut in Steele’s SEC standings are the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners. He has the two programs finishing just below Georgia and Texas, likely in a position to compete for a College Football Playoff berth.

Phil Steele: “This year they have a new QB again and have just 3 [starters] back on offense. Bama was +40 ypg in SEC (#4). Bama draws the 3rd best schedule in the SEC avoiding Texas & Ole Miss and they get Georgia at home. Bama fans were not happy losing the SEC title game and “only” getting to the 2nd round of the playoffs but (Kalen) DeBoer has a national title contender this year and my #1 Surprise Team.”

Last season Oklahoma finished as Steele’s No. 1 Surprise Team after making the playoffs as a non top 10 team. Could the Sooners be in line to build off that this year? With quarterback John Mateer back and a second year in the offensive system, Oklahoma could be poised to roll.

Phil Steele: “The schedule is tough with Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Florida all away from home and they were -17 ypg in SEC play and had 4 Net Close wins. This year 16 starters return including a now healthy Mateer and they will be a prime contender in the SEC and have a great shot at another playoff berth.”

Fresh off a deep College Football Playoff run, Ole Miss will be out to prove it can sustain success even with a new head coach. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is back, which should definitely help toward that end.

Phil Steele: “Chambliss was thought to be lost but got a court order and is back and Ole Miss landed another great recruiting class so have 16 [returning starters]. They do face Florida, Texas and Oklahoma on the road but Pete Golding did a great job leading the team in the playoffs and will have them in SEC contention.”

Also coming off a playoff berth in 2025, Texas A&M will be looking to close the season stronger after stumbling down the stretch. The Aggies have a strong supporting cast returning and coach Mike Elko has done a masterful job of maximizing talent so far in College Station.

Phil Steele: “QB Marcel Reed is back. This year they have 5 SEC road games including LSU, Bama and Oklahoma plus host Texas. They are a bona fide SEC contender again.”

Tennessee is two years removed from a playoff berth and looking to recapture some momentum under coach Josh Heupel. Last year was solid but unspectacular, and the Volunteers will be hoping to finish better in close games against quality opponents this fall.

Phil Steele: “They could be a surprise contender as they host Texas and Bama and only face one upper half team (A&M) on the road with 5 SEC home games. Their new QB has a great surrounding cast. The defense is a question as Jim Knowles units usually take two years to get up to speed.”

Few teams will carry as much intrigue in 2026 as LSU under new coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin’s move commanded serious attention in the later half of the 2025 campaign, to the point that it stole some of the shine from Ole Miss’ deep playoff run. Can Kiffin get the ball rolling early on in Baton Rouge?

Phil Steele: “LSU won the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes and the portal king brings in his normal super transfer class including QB Sam Leavitt who led Arizona State to the playoffs in ’24. LSU hosts both Bama and Texas and the only top 10 road trip is at Ole Miss. There is plenty of talent here and excitement in Kiffin’s first year.”

Rest of the projected SEC standings

T-9. South Carolina Gamecocks

T-9. Auburn Tigers

T-11. Florida Gators

T-11. Vanderbilt Commodores

T-11. Missouri Tigers

14. Mississippi State Bulldogs

15. Kentucky Wildcats

16. Arkansas Razorbacks