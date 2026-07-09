Phil Steele predicts Top 12 surprise College Football Playoff contenders in 2026

The 2026 college football season is now less than two months away when a slate of Week 0 officially kick off Saturday, Aug. 29. And while that might seem like a long time for diehard college football fans, fear not, longtime college football expert Phil Steele has you covered with his annual preview magazine.

Phil Steele’s 2026 College Football Preview magazine recently hit newsstands and bookstores near you, where he breaks down every aspect of the upcoming college football season. That includes a peak at next season’s “surprise” College Football Playoff contenders. For these purposes, Steele qualifies his “surprise” contenders as teams he thinks could challenge for a 2026 Playoff spot — and potentially a national championship — despite opening the season ranked outside the AP Preseason Top 10.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Of course, since the AP Preseason Top 25 isn’t expected for another month or so, Steele admits his “surprise” contender list includes some guesswork. Nevertheless, without further ado, let’s dive into Phil Steele’s “surprise” 2026 College Football Playoff contenders:

Phil Steele boldly predicts the Crimson Tide will start the season outside the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2008 — Nick Saban’s second season in Tuscaloosa. Of course, given how last season ended, when eventual 2025 CFP national champion Indiana dismantled Alabama 35-3 in the CFP quarterfinals, it might not be as much as a shock. Still, Steele can’t overlook the sheer talent coming back, especially on defense, and wasn’t going to miss his chance to pick the Tide as a “surprise” Playoff contender in 2026.

Steele: “The (Alabama) defense is bigger up front and has my No. 6-rated secondary. They lose a (starting) QB but are in the same shape at that spot as last year and have the talent assembled for a strong run game. Coach DeBoer took a less talented team to the National title game with Washington (in 2023) and just got a contract extension, so the team should be bought in.”

Steele believes this year’s Cougars squad is the most talented roster longtime head coach Kalani Sitake has had in his decade-plus in Provo. Yes, even better than 2020’s BYU team that went 11-1. With sophomore QB Bear Bachmeier back along with 1,300-yard rusher LJ Martin running behind a “deep” offensive line, as well as “a potentially dominant defense,” the Cougars may well breakthrough in 2026.

Steele: “BYU does face TCU and Utah on the road and Notre Dame at home, but has the talent to potentially win all three of those. … This is a complete team and just signed their best recruiting class in history, and can make the playoffs and make some noise once there.”

Steele picked the Sooners as his No. 1 “surprise” team of 2025 and they more than delivered by finishing 10-2 and hosting a first-round Playoff game as the No. 8 seed last season. This year, with senior QB John Mateer “back and healthy” as a potential Heisman dark horse candidate, coupled with a traditionally tough Brent Venables defense, Steele expects Oklahoma will once again challenge for a CFP spot in 2026 despite opening the season outside the Top 10.

Steele: “The Sooners do face a tough road slate with Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Missouri and Texas all away from home, but last year they faced four preseason ranked teams on the road and still went 10-2. This is Venables’ best team yet, but will not be a preseason Top 10 team, so they are a repeat surprise team for me.”

Steele is as confident in the Trojans finally breaking through as he’s been since Lincoln Riley came to Hollywood in 2022. Much of that has to do with the wealth of returning talent on USC’s offense, including star QB Jayden Maiava, running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan and an experienced offensive line. Throw in an vastly improved defense and a more-than-manageable road slate in 2026 and Steele is a believer Riley’s “underrated” Trojans can finally make the Playoffs in Year 5.

Steele: “The Trojans get Ohio State, Oregon and Washington at home and Riley is 50-7 at home in his nine years overall. USC led TCU 24-14 (in the fourth quarter) but that blown lead in the bowl (game) will have them rated lower than they should be (as) an underrated team in 2026.”

Steele admits he considered dropping the Utes from his list of surprise contenders after failing to make the CFP last year and then parting ways with longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham, who took several key playmakers with him to Michigan. But given the elite talent left Salt Lake City, Utah’s traditionally strong defense under former coordinator-turned-head coach Morgan Scalley, as well as a favorable schedule, Steele still thinks the Utes have a good chance to make the Playoffs in 2026.

Steele: “Utah was explosive offensively last year with the QB duo of Devon Dampier and Bryd Ficklin, and both return, as does near-1,000-yard rusher Wayshawn Parker. … The Utes figure to be favored in their first nine games and avoid Texas Tech in Big 12 play.”

6. SMU Mustangs

7. Clemson Tigers

8. Louisville Cardinals

9. Iowa Hawkeyes

10. Houston Cougars

11. Tennessee Volunteers

12. TCU Horned Frogs

Longshot: Pitt Panthers