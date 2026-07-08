Phil Steele releases 2026 preseason poll, ranking all college football teams, 1 to 138

Training camp is on the horizon with the 2026 college football season quickly approaching. It’s also time for preseason polls, and Phil Steele has released his full rankings of teams, 1 to 138.

Notre Dame sits atop Steele’s 2026 college football rankings after missing out on the College Football Playoff a year ago. Despite losing two first-round picks out of the backfield, the Fighting Irish return plenty of key pieces, headlined by quarterback CJ Carr and cornerback Leonard Moore. As a result, the hype is building around Marcus Freeman’s program.

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As for the rest of the rankings, there are plenty of contenders toward the top, but surprises throughout. Here is how Phil Steele ranked every team in college football heading into the 2026 season.

1. Notre Dame

When Notre Dame went 10-2 last year, the Irish had two stalwarts at running back in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. They’re both now heading to the NFL, but all eyes are on quarterback CJ Carr, who impressed at the Manning Passing Academy.

Combine a secondary anchored by Leonard Moore and Adon Shuler, and Notre Dame has the makings of a top-ranked team, according to Phil Steele. The Fighting Irish also went to work on the recruiting trail, landing the No. 2-ranked class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

2. Oregon

Following last year’s run to the College Football Playoff, Oregon got a huge boost when quarterback Dante Moore turned down the NFL Draft for another season in Eugene. His return is a big reason why the Ducks are considered a top team in the country, and they sit at No. 2 in Phil Steele’s rankings.

Oregon also notably lost Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft, but went into the portal to bring in Koi Perich from Minnesota to fill the safety spot. Of course, the Ducks also still have Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart at wide receiver, as well as a talented pass rush anchored by Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

3. Georgia

Georgia also has its quarterback returning from a season ago as Gunner Stockton is back in the fold. He helped the Bulldogs to another SEC title and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, and he will look to take a leap forward in 2026.

In addition, UGA is sure to have a stout defense once again this coming season, making the Bulldogs one of the top teams in the SEC. In fact, they’re the top-ranked team from the conference in Phil Steele’s rankings.

4. Ohio State

Ohio State came up short in its attempt at a national championship repeat last year and then lost some key pieces to the NFL Draft. But Ryan Day and the Buckeyes reloaded well, which is why they check in at No. 4 in Phil Steele’s college football rankings.

Quarterback Julian Sayin is back after becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025, as is standout receiver Jeremiah Smith. The defense also has a slew of talent under second-year coordinator Matt Patricia, led by EDGE Kenyatta Jackson, along with fresh faces on the way to Columbus.

5. Texas

Once again, Texas is facing high expectations after Arch Manning’s late-season surge in 2025. The Longhorns also bolstered the offense with playmakers, which helped them to No. 5 in Phil Steele’s college football rankings.

Steve Sarkisian and Co. made a big splash in the transfer portal by landing Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, who’ll now give Manning another big-time playmaker alongside Ryan Wingo. The defense is also looking to level up with new coordinator Will Muschamp back on the Forty Acres and Colin Simmons also returning to lead the charge.

6. Indiana

Following last year’s national championship, Indiana once again reloaded through the transfer portal. IU landed the top-ranked portal class this cycle, according to the On3 Team Transfer Portal Index, as Curt Cignetti and the staff try to keep the program atop the mountain.

TCU transfer Josh Hoover is the most notable addition as he looks to be the heir apparent to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in Bloomington. Indiana also comes in at No. 6 in Phil Steele’s preseason poll as the quest for a repeat begins.

7. Oklahoma

After Brent Venables overhauled the staff last year, Oklahoma put together an impressive turnaround en route to a College Football Playoff appearance. The Sooners now have quarterback John Mateer back, as well, as he looks to rebound from a rocky finish to the 2025 season.

As a result, OU is at No. 7 in Phil Steele’s preseason poll entering 2026. The Sooners also bring back plenty of pieces on their vaunted defense, including defensive lineman David Stone and linebacker Owen Heinecke.

8. Ole Miss

At the end of the 2025 regular season, Ole Miss was front-and-center amid the highest-profile coaching change in college football. Pete Golding then took over for Lane Kiffin and ran with it, leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Now, Golding will be able to put his stamp on the program with a full offseason, and he has his quarterback returning. Trinidad Chambliss scored a legal victory in his lawsuit against the NCAA and will look to pick up where he left off, though he’ll have a new coordinator calling the shots in John David Baker.

9. Miami

Last season, Miami put together a strong run to the national championship, fueled by strong play in the trenches. The Hurricanes have plenty of new faces in the fold this year, but have high-level returners in Mark Fletcher and Malachi Toney on offense.

Miami will also have a new quarterback once again in Duke transfer Darian Mensah – one of the highest-rated transfers this cycle. Mario Cristobal also made a splash on defense by landing former Missouri EDGE Damon Wilson after losing two talented pass-rushers to the NFL Draft.

10. USC

Rounding out Phil Steele’s Top 10 in his preseason poll, it’s also shaping up to be a big year once again for Lincoln Riley and USC. The Trojans notably have their quarterback returning in Jayden Maiava along with 14 other starters from last year’s group, which went 9-4.

USC was another big winner on the recruiting trail, as well, with the No. 1-ranked class according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Riley made a splash at defensive coordinator, too, with Gary Patterson coming in to take over the unit.

Nos. 11-25

11. Alabama

12. Texas A&M

13. Texas Tech

14. Michigan

15. Washington

16. South Carolina

17. BYU

18. Tennessee

19. Penn State

20. Iowa

21. LSU

22. SMU

23. Florida

24. Clemson

25. Florida State

Phil Steele’s preseason poll: Nos. 26-75

26. Utah

27. Wisconsin

28. Pitt

29. Auburn

30. UCLA

31. Houston

32. Nebraska

33. Missouri

34. Vanderbilt

35. Minnesota

36. Louisville

37. TCU

38. Arizona

39. Virginia

40. Virginia Tech

41. Illinois

42. Maryland

43. Baylor

44. Georgia Tech

45. UCF

46. Rutgers

47. Boise State

48. Kansas

49. Northwestern

50. UTSA

51. Mississippi State

52. NC State

53. Duke

54. Fresno State

55. Arkansas

56. Kentucky

57. West Virginia

58. Wake Forest

59. Kansas State

60. North Carolina

61. Texas State

62. Colorado

63. Michigan State

64. Oklahoma State

65. Purdue

66. James Madison

67. Syracuse

68. New Mexico

69. Navy

70. Stanford

71. San Diego State

72. Florida Atlantic

73. Arizona State

74. Old Dominion

75. Cal

Nos. 76-138

76. Western Michigan

77. Cincinnati

78. Tulane

79. Army

80. UNLV

81. Tulsa

82. USF

83. Liberty

84. Air Force

85. Marshall

86. East Carolina

87. Memphis

88. Miami (OH)

89. Louisiana

90. Louisiana Tech

91. Boston College

92. Utah State

93. Eastern Michigan

94. Jacksonville State

95. Washington State

96. Colorado State

97. North Texas

98. Toledo

99. Hawaii

100. Iowa State

101. North Dakota State

102. Western Kentucky

103. Arkansas State

104. Temple

105. Wyoming

106. Troy

107. Appalachian State

108. Delaware

109. FIU

110. Ohio

111. Kennesaw State

112. Nevada

113. Rice

114. Oregon State

115. Georgia Southern

116. New Mexico State

117. Akron

118. Coastal Carolina

119. Bowling Green

120. South Alabama

121. Central Michigan

122. Charlotte

123. Louisiana-Monroe

124. Middle Tennessee State

125. UAB

126. UTEP

127. Buffalo

128. UConn

129. Georgia State

130. Kent State

131. San Jose State

132. Sam Houston State

133. Missouri State

134. Northern Illinois

135. UMass

136. Ball State

137. Southern Miss

138. Sacramento State

As the media days circuit begins, the college football season is just about here. There are just a few weeks left until training camp starts, and it’ll be time for teams to take the field.