On3 Football
Phil Steele releases 2026 preseason poll, ranking all college football teams, 1 to 138
Training camp is on the horizon with the 2026 college football season quickly approaching. It’s also time for preseason polls, and Phil Steele has released his full rankings of teams, 1 to 138.
Notre Dame sits atop Steele’s 2026 college football rankings after missing out on the College Football Playoff a year ago. Despite losing two first-round picks out of the backfield, the Fighting Irish return plenty of key pieces, headlined by quarterback CJ Carr and cornerback Leonard Moore. As a result, the hype is building around Marcus Freeman’s program.
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As for the rest of the rankings, there are plenty of contenders toward the top, but surprises throughout. Here is how Phil Steele ranked every team in college football heading into the 2026 season.
1. Notre Dame
When Notre Dame went 10-2 last year, the Irish had two stalwarts at running back in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. They’re both now heading to the NFL, but all eyes are on quarterback CJ Carr, who impressed at the Manning Passing Academy.
Combine a secondary anchored by Leonard Moore and Adon Shuler, and Notre Dame has the makings of a top-ranked team, according to Phil Steele. The Fighting Irish also went to work on the recruiting trail, landing the No. 2-ranked class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
2. Oregon
Following last year’s run to the College Football Playoff, Oregon got a huge boost when quarterback Dante Moore turned down the NFL Draft for another season in Eugene. His return is a big reason why the Ducks are considered a top team in the country, and they sit at No. 2 in Phil Steele’s rankings.
Oregon also notably lost Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft, but went into the portal to bring in Koi Perich from Minnesota to fill the safety spot. Of course, the Ducks also still have Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart at wide receiver, as well as a talented pass rush anchored by Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.
3. Georgia
Georgia also has its quarterback returning from a season ago as Gunner Stockton is back in the fold. He helped the Bulldogs to another SEC title and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, and he will look to take a leap forward in 2026.
In addition, UGA is sure to have a stout defense once again this coming season, making the Bulldogs one of the top teams in the SEC. In fact, they’re the top-ranked team from the conference in Phil Steele’s rankings.
4. Ohio State
Ohio State came up short in its attempt at a national championship repeat last year and then lost some key pieces to the NFL Draft. But Ryan Day and the Buckeyes reloaded well, which is why they check in at No. 4 in Phil Steele’s college football rankings.
Quarterback Julian Sayin is back after becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025, as is standout receiver Jeremiah Smith. The defense also has a slew of talent under second-year coordinator Matt Patricia, led by EDGE Kenyatta Jackson, along with fresh faces on the way to Columbus.
5. Texas
Once again, Texas is facing high expectations after Arch Manning’s late-season surge in 2025. The Longhorns also bolstered the offense with playmakers, which helped them to No. 5 in Phil Steele’s college football rankings.
Steve Sarkisian and Co. made a big splash in the transfer portal by landing Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, who’ll now give Manning another big-time playmaker alongside Ryan Wingo. The defense is also looking to level up with new coordinator Will Muschamp back on the Forty Acres and Colin Simmons also returning to lead the charge.
6. Indiana
Following last year’s national championship, Indiana once again reloaded through the transfer portal. IU landed the top-ranked portal class this cycle, according to the On3 Team Transfer Portal Index, as Curt Cignetti and the staff try to keep the program atop the mountain.
TCU transfer Josh Hoover is the most notable addition as he looks to be the heir apparent to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in Bloomington. Indiana also comes in at No. 6 in Phil Steele’s preseason poll as the quest for a repeat begins.
7. Oklahoma
After Brent Venables overhauled the staff last year, Oklahoma put together an impressive turnaround en route to a College Football Playoff appearance. The Sooners now have quarterback John Mateer back, as well, as he looks to rebound from a rocky finish to the 2025 season.
As a result, OU is at No. 7 in Phil Steele’s preseason poll entering 2026. The Sooners also bring back plenty of pieces on their vaunted defense, including defensive lineman David Stone and linebacker Owen Heinecke.
8. Ole Miss
At the end of the 2025 regular season, Ole Miss was front-and-center amid the highest-profile coaching change in college football. Pete Golding then took over for Lane Kiffin and ran with it, leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Now, Golding will be able to put his stamp on the program with a full offseason, and he has his quarterback returning. Trinidad Chambliss scored a legal victory in his lawsuit against the NCAA and will look to pick up where he left off, though he’ll have a new coordinator calling the shots in John David Baker.
9. Miami
Last season, Miami put together a strong run to the national championship, fueled by strong play in the trenches. The Hurricanes have plenty of new faces in the fold this year, but have high-level returners in Mark Fletcher and Malachi Toney on offense.
Miami will also have a new quarterback once again in Duke transfer Darian Mensah – one of the highest-rated transfers this cycle. Mario Cristobal also made a splash on defense by landing former Missouri EDGE Damon Wilson after losing two talented pass-rushers to the NFL Draft.
10. USC
Rounding out Phil Steele’s Top 10 in his preseason poll, it’s also shaping up to be a big year once again for Lincoln Riley and USC. The Trojans notably have their quarterback returning in Jayden Maiava along with 14 other starters from last year’s group, which went 9-4.
USC was another big winner on the recruiting trail, as well, with the No. 1-ranked class according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Riley made a splash at defensive coordinator, too, with Gary Patterson coming in to take over the unit.
Nos. 11-25
11. Alabama
12. Texas A&M
13. Texas Tech
14. Michigan
15. Washington
16. South Carolina
17. BYU
18. Tennessee
19. Penn State
20. Iowa
21. LSU
22. SMU
23. Florida
24. Clemson
25. Florida State
Phil Steele’s preseason poll: Nos. 26-75
26. Utah
27. Wisconsin
28. Pitt
29. Auburn
30. UCLA
31. Houston
32. Nebraska
33. Missouri
34. Vanderbilt
35. Minnesota
36. Louisville
37. TCU
38. Arizona
39. Virginia
40. Virginia Tech
41. Illinois
42. Maryland
43. Baylor
44. Georgia Tech
45. UCF
46. Rutgers
47. Boise State
48. Kansas
49. Northwestern
50. UTSA
51. Mississippi State
52. NC State
53. Duke
54. Fresno State
55. Arkansas
56. Kentucky
57. West Virginia
58. Wake Forest
59. Kansas State
60. North Carolina
61. Texas State
62. Colorado
63. Michigan State
64. Oklahoma State
65. Purdue
66. James Madison
67. Syracuse
68. New Mexico
69. Navy
70. Stanford
71. San Diego State
72. Florida Atlantic
73. Arizona State
74. Old Dominion
75. Cal
Nos. 76-138
76. Western Michigan
77. Cincinnati
78. Tulane
79. Army
80. UNLV
81. Tulsa
82. USF
83. Liberty
84. Air Force
85. Marshall
86. East Carolina
87. Memphis
88. Miami (OH)
89. Louisiana
90. Louisiana Tech
91. Boston College
92. Utah State
93. Eastern Michigan
94. Jacksonville State
95. Washington State
96. Colorado State
97. North Texas
98. Toledo
99. Hawaii
100. Iowa State
101. North Dakota State
102. Western Kentucky
103. Arkansas State
104. Temple
105. Wyoming
106. Troy
107. Appalachian State
108. Delaware
109. FIU
110. Ohio
111. Kennesaw State
112. Nevada
113. Rice
114. Oregon State
115. Georgia Southern
116. New Mexico State
117. Akron
118. Coastal Carolina
119. Bowling Green
120. South Alabama
121. Central Michigan
122. Charlotte
123. Louisiana-Monroe
124. Middle Tennessee State
125. UAB
126. UTEP
127. Buffalo
128. UConn
129. Georgia State
130. Kent State
131. San Jose State
132. Sam Houston State
133. Missouri State
134. Northern Illinois
135. UMass
136. Ball State
137. Southern Miss
138. Sacramento State
As the media days circuit begins, the college football season is just about here. There are just a few weeks left until training camp starts, and it’ll be time for teams to take the field.