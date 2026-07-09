Phil Steele releases Preseason College Football 2026 All-American Teams

Ahead of the upcoming college football season, Phil Steele has released his Preseason College Football 2026 All-American Teams.

The First Team is headlined by star Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, superstar Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, All-SEC Texas linebacker Colin Simmons, and All-American Notre Dame safety Leonard Moore. The talent pool in the sport of college football this season is vast, and these teams highlight just that.

[You can purchase Phil Steele‘s 2026 College Football Preview Digital Magazine here].

Steele’s full teams, from First through Fourth, are below.

Preseason All-American First Team

Quarterback

Dante Moore, Oregon

After spurning the NFL Draft, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is tabbed as a Preseason First Team All-American by Phil Steele. In his first season as Oregon‘s starting quarterback, Moore passed for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. He led the Ducks to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

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Running Backs

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri; Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

The two running backs listed as Preseason First Team All-Americans both hail from the SEC. Kewan Lacy remained at Ole Miss despite Lane Kiffin‘s departure for LSU, and is once again projected to contribute heavily on a College Football Playoff contending team. Meanwhile, Missouri‘s Ahmad Hardy continues to make his way back after being shot in the left leg this offseason. Hardy’s 1,649 rushing yards ranked most among P4 players last season.

Wide Receivers

Duce Robinson, Florida State; Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State; Malachi Toney, Miami

Ohio State‘s Jeremiah Smith leads the way here, as he is almost unanimously heralded as the top player in the sport heading into 2026. Smith has been named a back-to-back All-American and looks to earn that distinction once more this season. Miami‘s Malachi Toney burst onto the scene as a freshman last year and helped the Hurricanes advance to the National Championship Game, while FSU‘s Duce Robinson was named a First Team All-ACC selection.

Tight End

Terrance Carter, Texas Tech

Reigning Second Team All-Big 12 selection Terrance Carter makes Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American First Team. For the Red Raiders last season, Carter hauled in 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns. It looked as if he’d be catching passes from Brendan Sorsby this season, but that will no longer be the case. Along with his All-Big 12 selection last year, he was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection at Louisiana in 2024.

Offensive Line

C Drew Bobo, Georgia; OT Trevor Goosby, Texas; OG Greg Johnson, Minnesota; OG Kade Pieper, Iowa; OT Carter Smith, Indiana

Four of the five players listed here were named All-Conference selections last season (excluding Johnson), while Indiana‘s Carter Smith was named a Consensus All-American and anchored a National Championship-winning offensive line. Trevor Goosby was named First Team All-SEC, while Drew Bobo was Second Team All-SEC and Kade Pieper was Third Team All-Big Ten. These five O-linemen averaged a 80.3 PFF grade last season.

Defensive Line

DE Anthony Smith, Minnesota; DE Colin Simmons, Texas; DT David Stone, Oklahoma; DT A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

Texas‘ Colin Simmons, regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, leads the way here. Simmons was a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection last season. Meanwhile, the rest of the pack are extremely heralded as well. Anthony Smith and A’Mauri Washington were named All-Conference last season, while David Stone helped propel Oklahoma back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

Linebackers

Rasheem Biles, Texas; Isaiah Jones, Indiana; Kip Lewis, Oklahoma; Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Isaiah Jones (Indiana), Kip Lewis (Oklahoma), and Raylen Wilson (Georgia) return to their respective programs this season, while Rasheem Biles makes his way to Texas by way of Pittsburgh. Jones was a key member on Indiana‘s National Championship winning defense, while Lewis and Wilson played a part on defenses that clinched spots in the College Football Playoff. There’s no doubt that Biles will form a dynamic duo with Colin Simmons on the Longhorn defense.

Cornerbacks

Zabien Brown, Alabama; Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Along with Texas‘ Colin Simmons, Notre Dame‘s Leonard Moore is projected as one of the best defensive prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class. Moore was named a Unanimous All-American last season after compiling 31 tackles, seven pass deflections, and five interceptions. Zabien Brown shined for the Crimson Tide as well, recording two iconic interception touchdowns in the same season (Tennessee and Oklahoma).

Safeties

KJ Bolden, Georgia; Koi Perich, Oregon

Former Minnesota safety Koi Perich was one of the most sought after players in the Transfer Portal this offseason. He ended up at Oregon, where he will suit up for Dan Lanning on the Duck defense. Perich is a two-time member of All-Big Ten teams and will look to help Oregon take the next step in winning an elusive National Championship. KJ Bolden, meanwhile, looks to improve even more after being named Second Team All-SEC in 2025.

Specalists

LS Ben Anderson, Oklahoma; K Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss; KR Da’Realyst Clark, Kent State; P Evan Crenshaw, Troy; AP Wayne Knight, UCLA; PR Ryan Niblett, Texas

Finally, Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro (31/35 FG, 56/56 XP) and Troy punter Evan Crenshaw (45.7 AVG) highlight the specialists position. Texas punt returner Ryan Niblett is also here after returning two punts for touchdowns last season. Kent State‘s Da’Realyst Clark, just like Niblett, returned two kick-offs for a score in 2025.

Preseason All-American Second Team

Preseason All-American Third Team

Preseason All-American Fourth Team