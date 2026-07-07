Phil Steele reveals biggest college football homefield advantages over past five seasons

There are few sports out there where homefield advantage means more than college football. Stadiums across the country are jam-packed and rocking on a weekly basis. However, some teams are still better inside their own arenas than others.

Phil Steele decided to highlight some, revealing the biggest college football homefield advantages. This comes over a five-year sample, beginning with the 2021 season. Of course, it runs through 2025, which has also included postseason games for a few programs.

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While there are a majority power conference teams, plenty from the lower ranks crack the top 25. Let’s check out the full thing, beginning down in the SEC.

Kirby Smart has turned Athens into one of the best environments in college football, regardless of the team’s record. When Sanford Stadium is provided with a big-time matchup, UGA fans show up in a big way.

The team does pretty well for itself as well. Just one loss on the resume since 2021, coming last season against a team two spots lower on this list.

Oregon is in a bit of a unique situation here. This record comes as a member of two different conferences, getting games at Autzen Stadium against Pac-12 and Big Ten foes.

Either way, the Ducks have been fantastic. Dan Lanning showed up ahead of the 2022 season, meaning Mario Cristobal also deserves some credit here.

Another team with two coaches over this time span, Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer actually split the losses here. Both came at the hands of the two River River Shootout rivals.

But fans in Tuscaloosa want to remember all of the wins. And there are certainly a lot of them, making Bryant-Denny Stadium nearly impossible for opponents.

Even if their record comes in at No. 4, it’s tough to think of a bigger homefield advantage than Ohio Stadium. Wins rack up for the Buckeyes in front of their own fans, especially when it comes to the Big Ten.

Of note, the three teams ahead of Ohio State thus far played fewer games than them. In fact, no other team has more home wins than OSU since 2021. They are tied with…

Ole Miss shares the same home record over the past five years as Ohio State. One thing Lane Kiffin did in Oxford was make sure the Rebels got the job done at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Pete Golding is hoping to continue the tradition. He did get his first win as the Ole Miss head coach during the College Football Playoff against Tulane.

Michigan finds itself even with the last two teams when it comes to the loss column. One fewer win for the Wolverines bumps them down a spot, since Steele did this ranking on winning percentage.

In a similar vein to Ole Miss, Michigan hopes Kyle Whittingham can keep up the tradition of winning inside the Big House. He gets some nice early tests in 2026, putting the top-six record on the line right away.

7. James Madison Dukes (29-4)

8. UTSA Roadrunners (28-4)

9. LSU Tigers (30-5)

10. Delaware Fightin Blue Hens (17-3)

11. Texas Longhorns (28-5)

12. SMU Mustangs (26-5)

13. Oklahoma Sooners (28-6)

14. Utah Utes (25-6)

15. Missouri Tigers (29-7)

16. Tennessee Volunteers (29-7)

17. Ohio Bobcats (24-6)

18. BYU Cougars (24-6)

19. Toledo Rockets (24-6)

20. NC State Wolfpack (28-7)

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-7)

22. Washington Huskies (27-7)

23. Boise State Broncos (26-7)

24. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (22-6)

25. Texas A&M Aggies (28-8)