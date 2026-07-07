Phil Steele says Georgia Bulldogs are 'being overlooked' in 2026, has team ranked No. 2 in the country

Phil Steele thinks that the Georgia Bulldogs should be getting more respect heading into the 2026 season. While appearing on 680 The Fan in Atlanta, the college football analyst revealed his expectations for Georgia this fall.

“I feel they’re being overlooked,” Steele said. “I’ve got them No. 2 in the country …I still think Georgia is the best team in the SEC this year.”

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The Bulldogs are defending back-to-back SEC champions and have reached the College Football playoffs four times in the last five years. However, they haven’t won a playoff game since winning the national title game against TCU in January 2023, and their schedule for this season presents some interesting challenges.

Last year, Georgia finished 12-2 and lost to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The Bulldogs’ other loss was to Alabama in the regular season, but they beat Ole Miss in the regular season and Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Kirby Smark feels ‘really good’ about the Georgia Bulldogs’ roster

Earlier this year, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts about the roster. “For the most part, I feel really good about it,” he said in an interview with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on WJOX out of Birmingham. “We had a good spring. Got some guys coming back. Got some useful spots that I worry about. But at the end of the day, that’s what they pay you to do as a coach. All summer, we’re going to work with these guys. We’re going to find things they can do and try to find an advantage. We can put them in matchups.”

Smart has been the head coach at Georgia since 2016. In his 10 seasons with the program, Smart has led the team to four SEC championships, three national championship appearances, and two national titles. Georgia has had 10-win seasons every year except 2016 and 2020, and the team has won at least 11 games in the last five years.

Georgia will kick off the 2026 season on Sept. 5 at home against Tennessee State. Some of the Bulldogs’ notable matchups for the year are Oklahoma (Sept. 26), at Alabama (Oct. 10), Florida (Oct. 31 in Atlanta), and at Ole Miss (Nov. 7).