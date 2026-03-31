Pitt guard Brandin Cummings to enter transfer portal

Pitt guard Brandin Cummings plans to enter the transfer portal, his agents told On3.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore averaged 12.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season. He was limited to 19 games, after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. Before his season-ending injury, Cummings was the Panthers’ leading scorer.

Cummings, the younger brother of former Pitt standout Nelly Cummings, scored a career high 34 points against Hofstra during the non-conference schedule this season. His other scoring highs this season came against Syracuse (29 points) and Georgia Tech (23 points).

The Panthers season ended on Wednesday, falling to NC State in the ACC Tournament. Their overall record was 13-20, finishing 15th out of 18th in the league. Pitt athletic director Allen Greene announced earlier this month that Jeff Capel would return for his ninth season as head coach.