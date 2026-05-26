Pitt Offers Top In-State Recruit for Class of 2027

High school recruiting for the Pitt Panthers isn’t completely non-existent as evidenced by some news today from the program.



Jeff Capel and Pitt have extended an offer to 2027 4-star forward Jaydn Jenkins from Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania.



Rivals rank Jenkins as the top in-state prospect and the No. 30 overall prospect for the Class of 2027.

Blessed and beyond grateful to receive an offer from Pitt

Thank you Coach Capel pic.twitter.com/sjCJBMkdI1 — Jaydn Jenkins (@jaydnjenkins_) May 25, 2026

Jenkins (6-10, 210-pounds) is one of the premier big-men in the country and currently holds offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Providence, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Temple, Georgia, Seton Hall and Villanova.

Scouts describe Jenkins as a “long and bouncy and a player with excellent balance that can run the floor. Jenkins gets to the rim quick and has excellent shot blocking ability.”

Jenkins was one of 35 players in the Class of 2026 and 2027 selected by USA Basketball to participate in the USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Twelve players will be selected and participate in the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup, scheduled for June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico.