Pitt Wrestling receives $3 million donation, largest gift in program history

Pitt Wrestling received a $3 million donation, according to a release from the program, making it the largest in team history. The donor chose to remain anonymous.

The donation will serve essential for financial support of Pitt, operational expenses, investments in the student-athlete experience and additional athletic scholarships. Pitt was the latest ACC wrestling program to receive a gift north of $1 million after Virginia Tech did earlier this month.

Athletic director Allen Greene released a statement upon receiving the gift. In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, Pitt wants to stay in the arms race.

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“As the financial landscape of college athletics continues to shift, leadership gifts such as this are vital to the long-term sustainability and viability of all of our programs to remain competitive and support our student-athletes,” Greene said. “We are deeply grateful to this donor for their extraordinary generosity and their commitment to our student-athletes and coaches. We trust this gift will inspire others to step forward, allowing us to ensure continued stability for our programs and the ability to continue providing a transformational student-athlete experience here at Pitt.”

Head coach Keith Gavin, a Pitt alum, has established the Panthers as a recognizable brand and competitor on the national stage of college wrestling. They have a national champ under his watch, as well as three finalists and four semifinals, earning their way to six consecutive Top 30 finishes at NCAAs.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this gift and the belief it represents in our program, our student-athletes, and the future of wrestling here,” Gavin said. “This is a transformational moment for us and we are committed to honoring this gift every day.”

Pitt is in the midst of a little change this offseason too. Surely the donation will help the future of the program though. The Panthers added Ethan Laird to the coaching staff this offseason as well.

During his six years at Rider as a wrestling, Laird was a four-time NCAA qualifier (three times at 197 pounds and once at heavyweight). In the 2022-23 campaign, he finished sixth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at 197 pounds, becoming Rider’s 19th All-American in program history. Laird also finished his career with 100 wins before transitioning into coaching, where he eventually spent three years at Maryland on their coaching staff.