A call that greatly influenced the outcome of the Tennessee–Virginia game in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament was a matter of millimeters. Virginia came out on the wrong end of the call.

The call in question occurred with less than a minute to play. A loose rebound couldn’t be corralled, but the possession after the ball went out of bounds was disputed.

Officials initially ruled it Tennessee ball on the floor, calling it off Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall‘s fingertips. But Virginia quickly signaled for a review. That gave officials a chance to head to the monitor, potentially overturning the call based on what they saw.

The sequence began with the ball bouncing around in the paint. At that point, Tennessee star Nate Ament swatted the ball hard. It appeared to glance off a Virginia player, then hit Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell on the head. The final trajectory was the question mark, though.

After a challenge by UVA, the call remains Tennessee ball. pic.twitter.com/zPquRrmxrt — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 23, 2026

Hall reached above his head in an attempt to grab the ball. He was late, though, and appeared to miss the ball. Officials, though, ruled that the call on the floor stood. It was Tennessee ball. The rules expert on the broadcast seemed to agree with the call, based on the fact that there was not indisputable evidence.

“I’m with you on the challenge, right?” Gene Steratore said on the broadcast. “As you said, coach, but now I’m living in the replay world and the principles of replay — indisputable evidence. I can’t tell you 100% I see it hit his hand. Feels like it. Really high potential, but remember, to overturn in replay has to be indisputable, and I can’t tell you, even on that great shot, if it touches that fingertip or not. That’s me personally speaking.”

Virginia, which was down 73-71 at the time of the crucial call, could not recover. Tennessee closed out the 79-72 win, advancing to the Sweet 16.