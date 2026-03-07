Kansas State star PJ Haggerty is a game-time decision for Saturday’s regular season final against Kansas, Wildcats interim coach Matt Driscoll told CBS Sports Jon Rothstein. Haggerty averages 23.3 points per game this season.

His injury and its severity is undisclosed, but Rothstein revealed that Haggerty was able to practice on Friday. Now, he’ll be evaluated ahead of tip-off, which is set for 2 p.m. ET live on CBS.