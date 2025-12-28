After defeating Georgia Tech in Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl, BYU got to participate in one of college football’s newest – and most popular – traditions. They got to eat the mascots.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier showed out in Saturday’s game, throwing for 325 yards and a touchdown even though he was still dealing with an injury. He helped lead BYU to its 12th win of the season, taking down Georgia Tech 25-21, and won the game’s MVP award.

Afterward, two of the mascots were “sacrificed” in the toaster. BYU mascot Cosmo pushed the toaster, sending Cherry and Cookies & Cream down after Slammin’ Strawberry ran away. There was a sign in Slammin’ Strawberry’s spot, though, that said, “You haven’t seen the last of me!”

Bachmeier and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake were waiting for the two mascots achieve their “dream” of getting eaten. The Pop-Tarts Bowl has become one of the highest-anticipated games of Bowl Season, and Saturday’s matchup delivered in a big way.

How it happened: BYU wins Pop-Tarts Bowl

BYU struck first when Bachmeier found Chase Roberts for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Georgia Tech responded with a three-yard score from Trelain Maddox to tie things up. After a Cougars field goal, the Yellow Jackets jumped out in front when Haynes King hit Eric Rivers for a touchdown to go up 14-7. Georgia Tech then took a 21-7 lead into halftime after J.T. Byrne’s six-yard score.

But BYU didn’t go away quietly. The Cougars scored twice in the fourth quarter, starting with a two-yard touchdown from Enoch Nawahine and two-point conversion from Bachmeier to get within three. Then, Jovesa Damuni put BYU back out in front, 25-21, with two minutes to go.

Georgia Tech kept things interesting, though. On 4th and 15, King launched a 66-yard pass to Rivers to keep the season alive. From there, the drive stalled, and King threw an interception on 4th and 10 with six seconds to go. That meant BYU sealed the victory and got to participate in the celebration.

It all started on the podium, where two Pop-Tarts entered the trophy. After a bit of a delay, they popped out, and Sitake quickly ate one – firing up the crowd in the process. From there, it was time for the sacrifice, which has become one of the beloved traditions in college football.