One of college football’s most viral bowl games is officially coming back. The Pop-Tarts Bowl confirmed it will return for the 2026 college football season with a creative video reveal that aired during the CFP National Championship Game.

The announcement parodied the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer featuring Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers. They’re leaning fully into the over-the-top personality that has turned the Pop-Tarts Bowl into a must-watch event beyond the field.

Alas, the decision comes as no surprise given the massive ratings success the game delivered this postseason. According to ESPN, the Pop-Tarts Bowl averaged 8.7 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched non-College Football Playoff bowl game this season. The game, which aired on ABC, featured the BYU Cougars defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a thriller that came down to the final seconds.

The viewership number marked the bowl’s highest audience since 1991, when it was still known as the Blockbuster Bowl, and ESPN’s most-watched non-CFP bowl since the 2019–20 Citrus Bowl. In an era dominated by the expanded playoff, the Pop-Tarts Bowl managed to not just stand out, but thrive.

Of course, the football was only part of the appeal. After BYU’s win, head coach Kalani Sitake and his players took part in what has quickly become one of college football’s most talked-about traditions, eating the edible Pop-Tarts mascot. Two of the three mascots were lowered into a giant toaster, while “Protein Slammin’ Strawberry” famously escaped beforehand, with bowl officials joking that it had decided to “go pro.”

The combination of a competitive game, playful branding and unforgettable visuals has turned the Pop-Tarts Bowl into a cultural moment. Something few bowl games can claim in today’s landscape.

Moreover, the bowl has produced notable winners in recent years, including the Iowa State Cyclones in 2024 and the Kansas State Wildcats in 2023. On the other hand, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish notably opted out of the game after being left out of the College Football Playoff, further adding to the game’s headline value.

With elite ratings, viral moments and a clear identity, the Pop-Tarts Bowl has proven it’s more than a novelty. Its return in 2026 ensures one of college football’s most fun, and surprisingly impactful, traditions is here to stay.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.