The people’s national championship is currently underway in Orlando. After BYU and Georgia Tech get through four quarters in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, a new legend will emerge. And we are not talking about the players on the field. No, this is all about the Pop-Tarts.

Before getting there, the Pop-Tarts Bowl decided to honor some of the game’s previous stars. Strawberry and Cinnamon Roll were inducted into the Ring of Honor before the start of Saturday’s second quarter. Those names will now forever hang inside Camping World Stadium when the Pop-Tarts Bowl takes place.

These come from the previous two years. Strawberry from the 2023 matchup between Kansas State and NC State, only for Cinnamon Roll to come one season later after Iowa State beat Miami. You can check out the full scene here.

Introducing the first two members of our Pop-Tarts Bowl Ring of Honor! pic.twitter.com/DOAJi1VDbl — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 27, 2025

Providing gold jackets, similar to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is pretty good as well. You would expect nothing else from the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which continually brings the fun hijinks. Given how early we are into the game between BYU and Georgia Tech, it’s safe to assume more are on the way.

More on Pop-Tarts Bowl, both coaches getting in on fun

Originally, Notre Dame was slated to play in this game after missing out on the College Football Playoff. The Pop-Tarts Bowl welcomes an ACC and Big 12 team every single year but the Irish are included from the ACC side. But when the invitation was declined, Georgia Tech got the nod to bring a quality matchup.

Both head coaches have found a way to get in on the fun when speaking to the media. Georgia Tech’s Brent Key actually listened to an answer from Kalani Sitake via Zoom, saying Strawberry might be his favorite Pop-Tart. Key then provided a few reaction emojis to show his agreement.

Later on, when the two were sitting together at a podium, Sitake says they are in lockstep on a few things. And not just football-related.

“These are the questions I really like,” Sitake said. “I’ve tried them all. Brent and I agree on a lot of things not just football but eating as well. I’m kind of disappointed that didn’t work. I could use one right now. They are good, toasted, untoasted.”

While both are currently focused on getting a win on Saturday afternoon, you have to imagine the postgame ceremonies have to be on their mind. No better feeling during bowl seasons than winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl.