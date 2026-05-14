Post-spring overreactions for every Big 12 football team

Spring football always provides plenty of reasons to be excited for college football teams everywhere. Last season is in the past and the next season lies ahead. The possibilities are endless. That’s true in the Big 12, too.

And because teams are practicing among themselves, it often results in some heavy optimism. Everyone is excited and spirits are flying high. Of course, not everyone is doing as well as they think. The good spirits are, essentially, overreactions.

So, what is everyone in the Big 12 overreacting to this year? CBS Sports recently took its shot at identifying one overreaction for every team coming out of spring practice. Below are the results.

Overreaction from CBS: Wildcats can win the Big 12

When you get an experienced quarterback back, it’s easy to have conference title hopes. Noah Fifita is off a season where he threw for over 3,200 yards and 29 touchdowns, both career-bests. He also thew for six interceptions, a huge improvement from 12 in 2024.

Overreaction from CBS: Omarion Miller can be Big 12’s best

After three seasons at Colorado, Omarion Miller sought greener pastures and ended up at Arizona State. He had just 1,258 yards and 10 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Buffaloes. But after seeing what Jordyn Tyson did in Tempe, look out for Miller.

Overreaction from CBS: DJ Lagway can save the program

One of the most hyped quarterbacks in the country, things didn’t work out for DJ Lagway at Florida. Now, though, he gets to reset at Baylor and look to get his career back on track. Getting in a program where there is less spotlight could be beneficial for Lagway.

Overreaction from CBS: We’re the new Big 12 favorite

All eyes were on Texas Tech to win the Big 12 until quarterback Brendan Sorsby checked himself into gambling rehab and now his season with the Red Raiders is in question. BYU, though, does have a returning quarterback in Bear Bachmeier and tons of talent around him. The door is open for the Cougars.

Overreaction from CBS: Offensive line will be among Big 12’s best

CBS cites Cincinnati’s work in the transfer portal as a big reason why the offensive line should take a step forward. The Bearcats return Joe Cotton for his second season in the program and Evan Tengesdahl for his fourth. Add in a second season for Taran Tayo and it will be a solid season ahead for the Bearcats up front.

Overreaction from CBS: Brennan Marion helps fix the running game

Colorado did not run the ball well last year. At all. The Buffaloes were second-to-last in the league in rushing offense, only ahead of Oklahoma State in yards per game. Enter Brennan Marion. His Sacramento State team averaged 33.8 points per game in 2025, and was strong on the ground, led by Rodney Hamilton Jr. He had 1,230 yards and 6.5 yard per carry with 13 touchdowns, averaging over 100 yards per game.

Overreaction from CBS: Bet big on Year 3 Willie Fritz

The hire of Willie Fritz from Tulane was lauded as a big one for Houston a few years ago. Inheriting a struggling program, Fritz went 4-8 in his first season with the Cougars but turned it around quickly in Year 2, going 9-3 in the regular season and winning a bowl game. The third season, with a clear plan firmly in place, could be huge.

Overreaction from CBS: There are some gems in the transfer class

There is a lot of uncertainty with Iowa State after losing Matt Campbell to Penn State. This means the Cyclones had to hit the transfer portal to help build a roster for this year. Fans might not be all that familiar with their new players but will quickly get to know and love them once the season gets going.

Overreaction from CBS: We don’t have an identity

Jalon Daniels is no longer the quarterback at Kansas. This means the Jayhawks are a bit of a puzzle to figure out this year. It could be Isaiah Marshall, or it could be Cole Ballard under center for Kansas this year. We’ll know that answer soon enough, but won’t know how it will go until the games get started.

Overreaction from CBS: Avery Johnson is back

One of the most hyped quarterbacks in his recruiting class, Avery Johnson still has yet to meet expectations at Kansas State. It might be too late to fully meet them for the entirety of his career, but with coach Collin Klein back, Johnson should be able to find more comfort in the offensive system. Klein initially helped recruit Johnson before leaving for Texas A&M.

Overreaction from CBS: The Cowboys will be the Big 12’s best offense

The hype train is loud and present in Stillwater this year. Bringing in Eric Morris from North Texas and a massive haul of those players, many are drinking the Kool-Aid on the Cowboys this year. It’s hard not to do just that with a quarterback like Drew Mestemaker under center. Some are even throwing him in the long shot Heisman conversation.

Overreaction from CBS: Jaden Craig is an upgrade

TCU lost Josh Hoover to the transfer portal/Indiana this offseason, but then went into the portal itself and landed Jaden Craig from Harvard. Craig totaled over 6,000 yards in his time with the Crimson. Last year, Craig threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns, while tossing just seven picks.

Overreaction from CBS: No Sorsby? No problem

Despite having a very talented roster, some have already written off Texas Tech this year as a contender, with quarterback Brendan Sorsby currently away from the team to seek help for a gambling addiction. But even if Sorsby can’t play this year, Will Hammond will step in after getting time last year and look to lead the Red Raiders. Hammond’s best game of the year came in a 24-point win over Utah, where he threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 61 yards.

Overreaction from CBS: The defense will keep trending up

UCF’s defense was impressive last year. The Knights ranked fourth in the Big 12 in defensive yards per game and seventh in the league in defensive points per game. With six players from the defense back this season, there is no reason the Knights shouldn’t be able to match those numbers and perhaps surpass them.

Overreaction from CBS: Morgan Scalley won’t miss a beat

With a legend like Kyle Whittingham out, there is fair reason to be concerned with where Utah is as a program. You don’t just go through a change like that without some issues. But Utah might be equipped to do it best. Morgan Scalley has been in the program for years now as the coach-in-waiting and knows what it takes to match success like Whittingham.

Overreaction from CBS: Let Rich Rod cook

The first season of Rich Rodriguez’s return to West Virginia was a bit of a letdown, but he is looking to rebuild the program as a whole, not just do a one-year turnaround. CBS says the Mountaineers are expected to add 83 new players to the program and all are the type of players Rodriguez is looking to add. Once he gets his system fully in place, Rodriguez could have West Virginia humming.