Post-spring overreactions for every Big Ten team

Spring practices are officially over across college football. And with no NCAA transfer portal window for schools to worry about, focus shifts to summer workouts. Before we can blink, fall camp will be underway ahead of season openers.

Now is the time for overreactions to take place and for fanbases to find reasons to believe in their team. So, CBS Sports decided to put together a list for every team in the Big Ten ahead of the 2026 season.

All 16 teams are given an overreaction as to why things will unfold in a favorable way this fall. Let’s get this rolling in Champaign, followed by the reigning national champions.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “We’re still a 9-10 win team if things break right.”

Back-to-back seasons with at least nine wins never happened before Bret Bielema. Illinois is now going for the three-peat. Key pieces from the past two years, such as quarterback Luke Altmyer, are now gone. If Bielema can pull this one off, it might be his best coaching job to date.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Fernando Mendoza was a system QB, and Josh Hoover will be just as good.”

Curt Cignetti is looking for three straight hits on quarterbacks out of the NCAA transfer portal. Indiana hit the jackpot and then some with Mendoza, watching him win the Heisman Trophy and national championship. As CBS Sports mentions, in a perfect world, IU takes out Mendoza, and Hoover plugs right in.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “The defense will be strong again, even after losing everyone.”

We wouldn’t be talking Iowa football if the defense wasn’t the focus, right? Unfortunately, just three starters from last year’s bunch return. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker will need to put together another masterclass, as folks in Iowa City have seen time and time again.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Our returning production should guarantee improvement.”

On both sides of the ball, Maryland brings back familiar faces. Head coach Mike Locksley did a great job of retaining the roster. However, they are going to need to show big signs of improvement after finishing with a 4-8 record.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “We’re automatically a CFP contender because Kyle Whittingham is in charge.”

Whittingham often found himself in the “What if he were at a bigger program?” conversations. Well, we might finally get our answer. Leaving Utah for Michigan means bigger resources for Whittingham, getting his shot on the national stage.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “We have a coach we can trust.”

If nothing else, Pat Fitzgerald brings a resume of winning to Michigan State. It’s something the Spartans need after four straight losing campaigns. Fitzgerald has proven to be able to build a program, eventually turning it into a winner.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Mo Ibrahim‘s hiring means the run game is finally back.”

Who better to coach your running backs than somebody who rushed for over 1,600 yards just four years ago? Minnesota has a legend back in the building on PJ Fleck’s staff. Ibrahim’s presence is certainly needed as nobody has broken the 1,000-yard mark since he left.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “We’ll be better off without Dylan Raiola.”

Instead of a third season in Lincoln, Raiola chose to continue his development elsewhere. Matt Rhule built excitement in the program with Raiola’s initial commitment, only to fall short at times. Nebraska will be taking a different route at quarterback, wanting better results.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Chip Kelly instantly transforms our offense.”

Not too long ago, Kelly was calling plays for a national championship-winning team. A brief stint in the NFL did not work out, sending Kelly back to the college game. Northwestern is banking on him, and Kelly has plenty of experience inside the Big Ten.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Arthur Smith taking over playcalling lets Ryan Day be the CEO he needs to be.”

Kelly calling plays at Ohio State was a huge boost for Day. So, when Kelly left the program and Day took over, the return to old ways came back to Columbus. Day decided to hire somebody else with NFL experience, Smith, to take over for him.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “This is the year we finally win a national championship.”

Fantastic seasons under Dan Lanning have ultimately fallen short at Oregon. Two years ago, the Ducks were the College Football Playoff‘s No. 1 overall seed, only to get smoked in the Rose Bowl. Last season saw Indiana beat down their conference foe in the CFP semifinals. The mindset for Oregon remains national championship or bust.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Matt Campbell was the right hire all along.”

Penn State thought they were getting a head start on the coaching search by firing James Franklin early. Instead, the process turned into a long one. Campbell came out on the other end, seeing him finally leave Iowa State after years of rumors. Even so, excitement in Happy Valley is palpable, feeling as if the correct decision was made.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “We’re going to win a Big Ten game (or two) this year.”

Nov. 11, 2023, was the date of Purdue’s last Big Ten victory. Well over two years have now passed, as the Boilermakers went 0-9 in both ’24 and ’25. Second-year head coach Barry Odom is looking to show any sign of life. Beating a conference opponent would qualify.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Antwan Raymond can win the Doak Walker Award.”

One thing you can count on from Rutgers this season — a lot of carries heading Raymond’s way. His number was called upon 244 times in ’25, resulting in 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns. Another jump in stats has CBS Sports dreaming of what could be.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Bob Chesney is already building a future CFP contender.”

One half of Los Angeles is spending a lot of time talking about the future. Chesney has UCLA rolling when it comes to recruiting. As of mid-May, UCLA sits with the No. 11 overall class per the Rivals Industry Team Rankings. This is good enough for fourth in the Big Ten, exactly where a program hoping for national success needs to sit.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “This is finally the year we reach the CFP.”

Lincoln Riley was hired from Oklahoma to elevate USC. One of the prouder programs in college football, the Trojans have yet to see the move pay off. They did not get into the field during the four-team era and have yet to get there post-expansion. A few years in Los Angeles already under his belt, is this finally the year?

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “The offseason drama is behind us, and Demond Williams Jr. is locked in.”

For a few moments there, Williams appeared to be out the door. He announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal before withdrawing and staying at Washington. Now, the dynamic turns into an interesting one. The Huskies are certainly hoping this storyline is forgotten about.

Overreaction from CBS Sports: “Our added NIL investment finally unlocks what Luke Fickell is capable of.”

Wisconsin pulled a move this offseason we are seeing become more common in college sports. Instead of firing their head coach, the potential buyout money was reinvested into NIL funds. The Badgers are hoping money will build up the roster a little bit more, helping Fickell get a few more wins.