Prediction: Buford (Ga.) football does not repeat as 6A champs

The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we head back to the Southeast and checkout the defending Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 6A state champion Buford (Ga.) football team. The Wolves finished as the No. 1 team in the 2025 Rivals Composite Rankings. We take a closer look at the Wolves’ 2026 schedule and predict the outlook for the fall campaign.

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Player Spotlight: QB DJ Hunter

The Skinny: Spending time last year as the backup signal caller to starter Dayton Raiola, Hunter saw minimal time behind center and will be expected to step into some big shoes this fall. Hunter last season in limited action for the Wolves completed 16 of 24 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. The passer also showed an ability to run the rock with 40 yards and three scores. If the defending national high school football champions want to be back at the top, they will need Hunter to be an efficient contributor on the offensive side of the ball.

Others to watch: ATH Braylon Williams, IOL Eli Williams, CB Silas Nuckles, CB Brendon Davis, S Jameer Cantrell, LB Joshua Echols, LB Ethan Hauser, LB Brayden Watson, LB Ryan Tharpe Jr., WR Seven Rashad, LB Will Wyatt, EDGE Luke Nabors, DL Krystian Walcott, IOL Noah Nixon

Season Prediction: 8-2

The Buford Wolves closed out the 2025 season as the nation’s No. 1 team according to the final Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings. With their 15th state championship, they now trail only Valdosta for the most titles in Georgia high school football history. Hoping to repeat as GHSA Class 6A champions in 2026, Buford has put together one of its toughest schedules in years. The Wolves open with a road trip to North Carolina powerhouse Mallard Creek on September 4, followed by a marquee home game against Florida’s Miami Central Rockets on September 11. We project Buford to drop two of its first four games before winning the next six to reach the postseason. However, the Wolves ultimately fall short in their quest for a second straight Class 6A state title.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Aug. 22 — vs. Gainesville (Ga.) – W

Playing primetime on national television via ESPN, Buford defends home turf versus the visiting Gainesville Red Elephants.



Sept. 4 — at Mallard Creek (N.C.) – W

First road test of the season for the Wolves is passed as they win in North Carolina versus the Mavericks.



Sept. 11 — vs. Miami Central (Fla.) – L

Here’s the first of the two regular season losses we project as Miami Central waltzes into Buford and returns to South Florida victorious.



Sept. 18 — at Grayson – L

Back to back losses? Yes, it’s possible as Buford heads on the road to Grayson and drops a second straight.



Sept. 25 — at Seckinger – W

Needing a win in the worst way, Buford bounces back from consecutive losses and beats Seckinger on the road.



Oct. 9 — at Dacula – W

Coming off a bye week, the Wolves win a second straight game.



Oct. 16 — vs. Collins Hill – W

The schedule starts to ramp back up in the second half of the season as Buford rips off a third consecutive win.



Oct. 23 — at Mill Creek – W

Going into the home stretch as the postseason looms ahead, the Wolves are heating up at the right time.



Oct. 30 — vs. Discovery – W

Another week and another big win for Buford going into the regular season finale.



Nov. 6 — vs. Central Gwinnett – W

The Wolves finish with six straight wins to close out the season as the enter the playoffs.



More about Buford High School

“Buford High School, located in Buford, Georgia, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. With a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Buford’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently winning state championships. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and future-ready.”