The 2026 high school football season will be getting underway in less than two months with official practices, which means it’s officially preview season. Rivals is breaking down the nation’s top teams from coast-to-coast, and today we head back to the New England region to check on the West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial Knights. The Knights are coming off winning another Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Division II state championship last season and are primed for another run for a state championship. With the ‘Super 8’ looming next year, can Catholic Memorial win another Division II crown?

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Player Spotlight: RB Christian Simmons

The Skinny: If Catholic Memorial is known for something on offense, it is the ability to the run the ball effectively on anyone and with the backfield they have shaping up for the fall, they should have another good bunch. 2028 tailback Christian Simmons is back in the fray as the rising junior had himself a strong sophomore campaign for the Knights. Simmons last season rushing for 574 yards on only 56 carries (10.3 yards per carry) and scoring 16 touchdowns. Whenever Catholic Memorial lines up offensively, expect Simmons to play a major role in the game plan against opposing defenses.

Others to watch: WR Ramar Thomas, S Jackson Tucker, QB Kingston Rust, S Jordan Barros, DL Kennedy Hurte-Jones

Season Prediction: 6-3

The Knights finished last season with a 10-2 record and won their fourth Division II state title in the last five years. They finished as the No. 2 ranked high school football team in Massachusetts, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. Winning state championships is in the pedigree of the program and continuing that one more time before a potential passing by the MIAA of the ‘Super 8.’ To do that last year, the Knights had to lose a couple games along the way in tight knit fashion, barely falling to Xaverian Brothers and St. John’s Prep. Only three losses of the season will both come from the friendly confines of home as they fall to a very good Syracuse Christian Brothers squad from New York, St. John’s Prep and Xaverian Brothers, respectively. The Knights march their way back to the Division II state championship and bring home the gold back to West Roxbury.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Sep. 10 – at Andover (Mass.), 6 p.m. – W

The Knights open up the season with a convincing win over Andover on the road.



Sep. 18 – Syracuse (N.Y.) Christian Brothers Academy, 6 p.m. – L

Already in Game 2 Catholic Memorial suffers their first loss as the fall to the visiting Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy.



Sep. 25 – Viera (Fla.), 6 p.m. – W

This game could be a lot more interesting than folks give it credit for, but the Knights bounce back to 2-1.



Oct. 2 – at Brockton, 6 p.m. – W

Now Catholic Memorial gets rocking and rolling, soundly defeating Brockton.



Oct. 9 – at Malden Catholic (Mass.), 6 p.m. – W

Three wins in a row heading into a monster matchup with Xaverian Brothers.



Oct. 16 – Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers, 6 p.m. – L

Against arguably the top team in the MIAA, regardless of class, Catholic Memorial drops their second straight contest.



Oct. 23 – at Shrewsbury (Mass.) St John’s, 6 p.m. – W

The Knights answer the bell again and notch their fifth win of the season.



Oct. 30 – Danvers (Mass.) St. John’s Preparatory School, 6 p.m. – L

Another big time matchup just before the MIAA postseason begins and the Knights lose their second game in three tries.



Nov. 26 – Boston College (Mass.), 10 a.m. – Thanksgiving – W

Thanksgiving Day turns into a one-sided affair for Catholic Memorial as they cruise past their rivals.



More about Catholic Memorial High School

Corner Canyon High School, located in Draper, Utah, is a prominent public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Corner Canyon’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state-level championships. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and future-ready.