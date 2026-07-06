Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team revealed ahead of conference's media days

The Big 12 officially unveiled its Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and preseason awards on Monday ahead of the conference’s annual media days. The honors were voted on by media members who regularly cover the league’s 16 member institutions.

BYU running back LJ Martin headlines the group after being named the conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. earned Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker was voted the league’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Moreover, Texas Tech paced all programs with seven preseason selections, while BYU finished second with six representatives. Houston rounded out the top three with three players recognized on the preseason team. Check it out below.

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QB: Noah Fifita, Arizona

RB: Cam Cook, West Virginia

RB: LJ Martin, BYU

FB: Kayden Luke, West Virginia

WR: Omarion Miller, Arizona State

WR: Amare Thomas, Houston

WR: Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

TE: Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

OL: Joe Cotton, Cincinnati

OL: Shadre Hurst, Houston

OL: Bruce Mitchell, BYU

OL: John Pastore, Kansas State

OL: Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

K: Stone Harrington, Texas Tech

KR: Mana Carvalho, Utah

DL: C.J. Fite, Arizona State

DL: Wendell Gregory, Kansas State

DL: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

DL: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU

DL: Adam Trick, Texas Tech

LB: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

LB: Austin Romaine, Texas Tech

LB: Cade Uluave, BYU

DB: Will James, Houston

DB: Evan Johnson, BYU

DB: Jamel Johnson, TCU

DB: Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

DB: Faletau Satuala, BYU

P: Palmer Williams, Baylor

As you can see, Martin enters the 2026 season with high expectations after earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors last fall. The BYU standout is expected to once again be one of the conference’s premier offensive playmakers.

Holmes, meanwhile, gives Texas Tech back-to-back preseason defensive players of the year after Jacob Rodriguez claimed the honor entering last season. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita earned the preseason nod at quarterback after returning for another season in Tucson.

Moreover, West Virginia landed two players in the backfield with Cam Cook at running back and Kayden Luke at fullback, while Martin joined Cook as the second running back on the first team. Arizona State receiver Omarion Miller, Houston’s Amare Thomas and Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Young rounded out a talented receiving corps, while Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. earned the lone selection at his position.

The offensive line featured Cincinnati’s Joe Cotton and Evan Tengesdahl, Houston’s Shadre Hurst, BYU’s Bruce Mitchell and Kansas State’s John Pastore. Texas Tech kicker Stone Harrington claimed preseason honors at kicker, while Utah’s Mana Carvalho was selected as the conference’s preseason kick returner.

Defensively, Texas Tech’s presence was impossible to miss. Holmes and Adam Trick represented the Red Raiders along the defensive line, while linebackers Ben Roberts and Austin Romaine also earned first-team recognition. Defensive back Brice Pollock gave Texas Tech a fifth defensive selection, highlighting why expectations are high for the Red Raiders entering the new season.

Arizona State’s C.J. Fite, Kansas State’s Wendell Gregory and BYU’s Keanu Tanuvasa joined Holmes and Trick along the defensive front. BYU linebacker Cade Uluave rounded out the linebacker group alongside Roberts and Romaine.

The secondary included Houston’s Will James, BYU defensive backs Evan Johnson and Faletau Satuala, TCU’s Jamel Johnson and Texas Tech’s Pollock. Baylor punter Palmer Williams completed the preseason team as the conference prepares to kick off another highly anticipated Big 12 football season.