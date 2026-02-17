Preseason NorCal Baseball Top 20 Rankings

Baseball season starts up this month with De La Salle leading the way, followed by three WCAL teams in the top five. Also, Franklin-Elk Grove debuts as the top team from the Sacramento area.

1. De La Salle (29-4): The Spartans are returning their top three pitchers led by Stanford bound Graham Schlicht (11-0, 0.67 ERA). Also coming back are Roman Bartosh (8-1, 2.39 ERA) and junior Cooper Barnes (5-1, 2.38 ERA). Infielder Tyler Spangler (Stanford) returns as one of the region’s top prospects after hitting 10 home runs as a junior. Bubba Vargas is also set to return after an All-NorCal football season and will be joined by sophomore Jacob Gray and Zach Tchejeyan.

2. Serra (28-7): The Padres project to be strong on the mound this year with Riley Lim (7-0, 2.45 ERA, 60 strikeouts), Cal Poly signee Kelley Crawford (4-2, 1.89 ERA, 39 strikeouts) and Chapman bound Aiden Waters (5-0, 1.06 ERA, 17 strikeouts). Nate Hui, who is headed to Pomona Pitzer, is back as one of the Padres’ top hitters and averaged more than a strikeout per inning on the mound. Junior outfielder Aaron Minton (Duke) continues to impress in making the Area Code Underclass team.

3. St. Mary’s-Stockton (26-9): Dax Hardcastle (Mississippi State) had eight home runs and 42 RBI as a junior and is a Player of the Year candidate. Moses Alexander and Evan Silva are other hitters to watch. Left hander Nico Bavaro (UCLA) went 8-2 last year with a 1.57 ERA. Jeremy Krause is another returning left hander after he won five games as a junior.

4. St. Francis-Mountain View (22-11): The youth in the line up last year should pay off in 2026 for the Lancers with the returns of junior Jack Leeper (two home runs, 35 hits, Stanford commit), senior Tanner Wall (two home runs, 31 hits, Pepperdine commit), senior Gino Cappellazzo (team leading 19 RBI, Santa Clara commit) and senior Henry Dommer (two home runs, 17 hits). Sophomores Sione Tulua and Landon King are underclassmen to watch. The Lancers did graduate their top two pitchers, but Ian McMahon (4-2, 2.08 ERA, John Hopkins commit) could move into the top spot in the rotation.

5. St. Ignatius (17-10-1): Archer Horn (Stanford) is a legit two-way prospect as a shortstop with seven home runs last year and as a right-handed pitcher. He made the Area Code games this past summer and was joined by teammate DJ Delaney (Nevada), who had four home runs and 27 RBI as a junior. Chase Gordon (Cal State Northridge) is back to lead the rotation and is expected to be joined by right-hander Finn Demuth and left-hander Tycco Giometti.

6. Franklin-Elk Grove (26-8): Five of the top six hitters are back for the Wildcats with seniors Dylan Minnatee (LSU), Jason Harris (Cal) and Kyle Timmons, junior Royal McKinney and sophomore Brandon Williams. McKinney and Timmons will be counted on for bigger roles on the mound with Franklin graduating their top four used pitchers from a year ago.

7. Valley Christian-San Jose (25-8): The Warriors have plenty of holes to fill, but have two standouts in the order with junior catcher Logan Mull (Princeton) and junior infielder Colton Hadfield (UCLA), who were both Area Code Underclassman picks. Hadfield could also see time on the mound in addition to senior Alex Kim, who is slated to return from injury.

8. Soquel (25-2): The pitching will be strong again for Soquel with Dylan Hull (8-0, 1.66 ERA) and junior lefty Luke Shoemaker (6-0, 1.44 ERA). In total, the Knights return 22 of their wins. Jake Escalante, an OF/LHP who is headed to Cal State Fullerton, led the team last year with 38 hits and 30 runs scored. Hudson Summerrill (Fresno State) hit better than .400 as a junior.

9. Los Gatos (25-6): Right handed pitcher Ethan Williams is coming off a 7-0 season with a 0.89 ERA and should be one of the top pitchers in the section. Joining him as pitchers to watch are Chase Oberthier and Nick Olcott, who went a combined 6-1 and more than a strikeout per inning. Beau Musser was their top hitter a year ago with 36 hits and 27 runs and is also a standout football player. More hitters to watch are Brady Simon and Rowen Smith.

10. Elk Grove (20-10): The Thundering Herd are bringing back their top three hitters with Chase Groves (Cal), Tristen Bartlett (Fresno Pacific) and junior Antonio Cuevas. Senior Landon Johnson (Fresno Pacific) is also a college bound hitter. Anthony Bascherini and junior Cooper Gannon are the top two returning pitchers for Elk Grove.

11. College Park (17-12): San Francisco Sebastian Alvarez looks to lead the Falcons’ rotation after going 4-1 with a 2.76 ERA that should also include juniors Sai Akin and Nathan Gileden. Coming off a NCS Division I championship game appearance, College Park will need to replace its top three hitters but have a quartet of seniors to note with Riley Meadows, Desmond Cobb, TJ Reinhart and David Koepp.

12. Jesuit (21-11): The Marauders bring back two very good hitters in Jordan Walczykowski (San Diego) and Sammy Kane (Oregon). The duo combined for eight home runs and 54 runs scored last year. Kane also contributes on the mound with Teddy Rios and junior Parker Lipp in line to see a bigger role in the rotation.

13. Acalanes (18-11-1): The Dons start in the NCP Top 20 with the return of their top two pitchers with Branson Smith and Austin McManamon. Drew Asadorian and Tyler Winkles are two hitters to watch. The Dons are the defending NCS Division II champions.

14. Windsor (19-8): Windsor returns three of its top four pitchers with AJ Rakowski (5-1, 2.21 ERA), Adrian Rosiles (3-1, 2.26 ERA) and sophomore Gavin Restad (5-1, 2.39 ERA). Restad is also one of the top returning hitters in the North Coast Section.

15. Central Catholic (23-12): The Raiders were SJS Division III runner ups last year to eventual NorCal champion Yuba City, but they bring back a strong core to make another run. Broden Thomas had five home runs and 33 RBI as a junior and Kayden McHenry had three home runs and 24 RBI. Fresno State football commit Chase Perino had 40 hits and 15 steals. McHenry leads the rotation after going 7-5 with a 2.71 ERA. Marcus Davenport also had five wins last year.

16. Cardinal Newman (18-11): The Cardinals graduated their top two pitchers, but brings back six of their top eight hitters from a year ago. Hitters to watch include Matai Fa’agata, junior Jace Wooley and junior Jamie Vozaitis. Cardinal Newman scrimmaged St. Mary’s-Stockton this past weekend before an early season schedule against Clayton Valley Charter, Valley Christian and St. Ignatius.

17. Oak Ridge (13-15): Santa Clara bound Ryan Hubbard, who hit four home runs last season, and Jasen Womack, a Cal Poly football commit, are the top returning hitters for the Trojans who are looking to improve on a 6th place finish in the SFL. Logan Youdan (3-2, 4.08 ERA) and Noah Nowaski (32 strikeouts in 40.1 innings) will look to lead the pitching staff.

18. Foothill-Pleasanton (21-8): The list of returners for the Falcons starts with UC Santa Barbara catcher signee Hudson Flora (32 hits, 25 RBI). Sophomore Aiden Tavares (25 hits, 23 RBI) is also back after a good freshman campaign. If the Falcons can develop pitching, they will be in the hunt again in the NCS Division I field.

19. Novato (16-10): The Marin County Athletic League is usually one of the top league races to watch in Northern California and Novato starts 2026 as the lone ranked team from the MCAL. JP Harmon (Ole Miss) is a talented two-way player who shines on the mound with a 7-3 record and a 1.51 ERA as a junior. Griffin Vorhaus (Pomona-Pitzer) is also back after logging six wins last season. Julian Oliver and Cohen Garcia combined for nine home runs as juniors.



20. West Park (24-8): The Panthers look to take a step into the upper echelon of teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section with plenty of returners. On the mound, Mason Zobel, Bradley Hunter and Preston Davis are back after logging the most innings of anyone on the staff in 2025. Ayden Deome (Arizona) returns as one of the top hitters in NorCal and will be joined in the order by Jayden McNeal (UC Riverside) and Zobel. Overall, West Park returns seven of its top nine hitters.