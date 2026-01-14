President Donald Trump is set to attend Monday’s national championship between Miami and Indiana, Axios reported Wednesday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to be with him.

Monday’s appearance at Hard Rock Stadium will mark the latest high-profile game Trump will attend. He was previously at the Washington Commanders’ game against the Dallas Cowboys and performed the coin toss at this year’s Army–Navy game. He has also been at golf events such as the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

Trump also has a connection to Miami. His granddaughter, Kai, signed with the Hurricanes’ women’s golf team as part of the Class of 2026.

By bringing Rubio, Trump is bringing someone else who has a close connection to Miami. He previously served in the U.S. Senate, representing Florida, and was in the state’s House of Representatives until his Senate election in 2011.

Trump has also been vocal about the state of college football and expressed his willingness to step in to help settle the landscape. In July 2025, he signed an executive order related to college sports to take aim at third-party NIL deals and pay-for-play allegations.

Additionally, Trump was planning to put a commission together to focus on college sports. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban was expected to be part of the group, and he held conversations with Trump about the state of college sports in May ahead of a commencement event at Alabama. Plans for the commission were later paused.

Saban and Trump have a strong relationship, which is why there was a connection in the early stages of the commission. In fact, the legendary coach isn’t surprised to see the President attending different games. Saban said Trump enjoys watching and talking about sports.

“President Trump is a great sports fan,” Saban said in November. “He loves sports. He loves football, he loves all kinds of sports. And if you ever talk to him, that’s all he wants to talk about.”

Even after the plans for the commission hit pause, President Donald Trump continued calling for Saban to take a leading role in college sports. He pointed to the Hall of Fame coach’s success at Alabama to show why he could lead the charge.

“I know him, and I got to know him because he brought his team to the White House,” Trump said. “He had the team, he won a lot. And I got to know him. He’s a fantastic guy, and he’s somebody that really, they should get involved in college sports in terms of making sure that it all works out.”