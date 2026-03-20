President Donald Trump signed an executive order to enshrine an exclusive broadcasting window for the annual Army–Navy Game during a White House ceremony on Friday morning. The EO, entitled “Preserving America’s Game,” specifically dictates that no other college football game, including College Football Playoff games, is permitted to be broadcast at a time and date that directly conflicts with the Army-Navy game’s traditional early-afternoon window on the second Saturday in December.

President Trump’s executive order directs FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to coordinate with the College Football Playoff management committee, the NCAA, and its broadcast partners — namely ESPN, which owns the CFP broadcasting rights through 2032 — “with the goal of establishing an exclusive window for the Army-Navy Game, during which no other college football game is broadcast.” The EO also recommends the FCC “consider reviewing the public interest obligations of broadcast licensees to determine whether those obligations would require that the Army-Navy Game remain a national service event.”

Trump originally announced this EO in a mid-January post on Truth Social, just ahead of the CFP management committee’s annual meeting during the week of the national title game. The post was seen by some as a pre-emptive measure to potentially disrupt further Playoff expansion, with the Big Ten pushing for a 24-team format and the SEC and other leagues pursuing a 16-team model.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!” Trump wrote Jan. 17 on Truth Social. “This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!,” Trump’s Truth Social post read. “Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game of Team can violate this Time Slot!!!

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!! President Donald J. Trump.”

American commissioner thanks President Donald Trump for Army-Navy game support amid CFP talks

American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti commended President Donald Trump for his effort to enshrine the Army–Navy game’s early-afternoon timeslot on the second Saturday in December in the days leading into the 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game.

“We thank President Donald J. Trump and our legislators for their commitment to protecting the Army-Navy game. This game is a national treasure where the true commitment of our future leaders is on display. As collegiate athletics continues to modernize in an uncharted landscape, the support of our leaders in Washington is crucial,” Pernetti’s Jan. 18 statement read on X/Twitter. “Alongside our member institutions, we look forward to working together to enhance the experience for student-athletes. There are opportunities for change that provide creative, sustainable economic solutions, without compromising tradition, while protecting the mission of delivering educational opportunities through sports.”

Dates and locations for the next two Army-Navy games have already been announced. The 2026 edition will take place on Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. One year later, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will play host on Dec. 11, 2027.