During Friday’s White House roundtable, leaders from college athletics and outside the industry voiced ideas about how to potentially settle the landscape. President Donald Trump oversaw the event and offered a suggestion multiple times: a return to the pre-NIL era.

Early in the roundtable, with more than 50 people in attendance, Trump said college sports should “go back to what it was” with scholarships. Later, after hearing from prominent figures such as Nick Saban, Greg Sankey and Urban Meyer, he pointed out a judge’s ruling he called a “disgrace.” It’s unclear which ruling Trump was talking about at the time, but Sankey noted the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in the landmark NCAA v. Alston case.

But as he assessed the landscape, Trump suggested going back to what things looked like before NIL came about in 2021. Even if that happens, though, he told the room that college athletics has gone “backward.”

“When I look at what a person that’s a judge was able to do to destroy colleges and college sports that were so good, no problems, it’s very, very sad,” Trump said. “In some ways, I’d like to go exactly back to what we had and ram it through a court if we have to. Because I’m not sure you’re ever going to come up with a system that’s comparable to what you had.

“In life, you like to get better, not worse. You like to go forward, not backward. No matter what you come up with, you’ve gone backward – a long way backward, in many cases.”

Friday’s roundtable is the latest attempt by Trump to get involved in college athletics. He first signaled a willingness last year and signed an executive order in July, which took aim at pay-for-play in the NIL space in an attempt to settle things.

Speaking with the room, President Donald Trump said he is planning another executive order. This one, which he expected will come with in a week, will be “more comprehensive” than the last one, and he said he expects to wind up in court.

“I’d like to write an executive order based on some of the very great talent in this room,” Trump said. “And we will be sued, and we’ll go before a court, and maybe – maybe – we’ll have a judge that’s realistic, reasonable and wants to do a favor for the country because thats’ the only way this is going to be solved.

“So I’m going to sit down and I’m going to write an executive order based on many of the statements made today, many of the statements I’ve been hearing over the last year, about what a disaster this is for the colleges, for the players, for the families – ruining families, ruining everything. We’re going to do a very well-thought-out executive order. … That’ll be placed before the courts, and hopefully a judge who’s a real judge, a compassionate judge and a judge with common sense will get it approved.”