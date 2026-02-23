President Donald Trump reveals questions Nick Saban, Urban Meyer asked him during golf outing

President Donald Trump recently revealed the questions asked by Nick Saban and Urban Meyer when the three have played golf together. Trump, an avid golfer before and during his presidency, actually doesn’t talk too much college football with the two legendary coaches.

In fact, Saban and Meyer are more interested about issues off the field when they talk to the president. President Trump said as much when he joined Josh Pate’s College Football Show.

“They want talk to me about politics, really more so than football,” President Trump said. “They like politics. They’re all obviously very highly competitive people, but I would say for the most part, we’re talking politics. They want to know what’s happening with Iran what’s happening … Why do you do that with Venezuela? It was pretty good. You know, that was very, very successful, to put it mildly. But they always want to seem to because I play with a lot of athletes, a lot of coaches.

“I play golf. I’m a good golfer, and some of them are good. Some of them aren’t very good, but doesn’t matter. One thing you golf, it doesn’t really matter. That’s why they have handicaps. But they always want to talk about politics.

President Donald Trump reveals conversations with Nick Saban, Urban Meyer

Saban and Meyer didn’t just join President Donald Trump on the course. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also reportedly played a round of 18 holes with the group earlier this month at President Trump’s West Palm Beach (Fla.) course, according to White House pool reporter Isaac Arnsdorf of the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal‘s Alex Leary.

President Trump has long been a fan of Saban following Alabama’s multiple White House visits to celebrate national championships during his first term. Trump even named the seven-time national champion head coach as a co-chair of a never-realized presidential commission on college sports last June.

In 2020, President Trump appointed Meyer to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Despite the men’s political backgrounds, Meyer insisted that their conversations remained bipartisan on the golf course. Whether the nitty gritty details of NIL and college football were discussed, or the latest happenings in global affairs, all conversations were civil and productive in the men’s minds.

“It was an awesome day. Awesome. Sense of humor and also real serious conversation,” Meyer said on The Triple Option. “It’s interesting to get Coach Saban’s take, my take, who has been in it for so long. And then Governor DeSantis, I think he told me he was the first governor that signed NIL, allowing that to happen, so he’s got his hands on a lot of stuff.

“This conversation is all bipartisan. It happens that one is a Republican president, one’s a very conservative governor of our state. Coach Saban and I were there as guests, and it was all about our thoughts on how to make this thing better.”

Alex Byington and Grant Grubbs contributed to this report