President Donald Trump urges passage of bipartisan Protect College Sports Act

President Donald Trump is urging the passage of the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act. Trump spoke about the bill on Truth Social.

In the post, Trump said that college sports is a “total mess,” and it “must be fixed.” He then said that “soon most college won’t have sports because each and every one of them will be bankrupt.”

President Donald Trump releases his full support for the passage of the college sports Senate bill pic.twitter.com/BoTnDgjHmZ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 4, 2026

“College sports are turning into pro sports, except with absolutely no rules, a result no one wants,” Donald Trump stated. “University presidents, conference commissioners, student-athletes, coaches, and athletic directors all complained to me that it has become a disaster, after years of no action, and that schools were losing hundreds and millions of dollars a year.”

Trump then discussed having a meeting with political leaders, sports executives and student-athletes to fond a bipartisan solution to fix the issue. The President then signed an executive order, “but I always said that the best solution was to get a Bipartisan Act of Congress to my desk in order to save a long and embarrassing ROAD THROUGH HELL for these solutions.”

This Story is developing.