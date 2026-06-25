Prime Video ratings for NASCAR Cup Series race at San Diego revealed

Prime Video has revealed the ratings for the NASCAR Cup Series race at San Diego. Per Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, Prime Video got 2.28 million viewers for the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado.

Prime said it averaged 2.29 viewers for the five races it aired, a six-percent increase from last year. The streaming service accomplished this despite three races being impacted by the weather.

NASCAR fans saw Corey Heim win the San Diego race, and it was his first victory in the Cup Series. His 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace, finished second on Sunday.

After the race, Heim shared his reaction to the victory. “I’m speechless. I mean, we started the race, I mean, I think we started 13th,” Heim said. “We fell straight back to 20th. Then put on our scuffs from qualifying, struggled just as bad.

More on the NASCAR San Diego race

“I don’t know if we made any adjustments. Bootie [Barker] kept telling me these were our worst two sets of tire, we were going to be fine. He was right. I couldn’t believe it. We strapped another set of tires on, and we were just fine. Hit the wall a couple of times and maybe knocked some good into the car. I have no idea.”

Sunday’s race was special for NASCAR because it was the organization’s return to Southern California, and San Diego hosted the second street course in NASCAR’s modern era. Additionally, Naval Base Coronado became the first active military base to host NASCAR racing.

“We appreciate all of our teams, our partners coming in on board, FOX, CW, Amazon Prime,” NASCAR chief operating officer Ben Kennedy said after the race. “You had a chance to watch the coverage today. I think what is remarkable, not only the live coverage, which they do a phenomenal job every weekend, but all the stories they told. You got to see some of those today, the stories of the people that work in our industry, military, veterans, people here in San Diego or on the base. We told a lot of those stories, and Prime did an amazing job of that. We have a bunch of great partners to pull off that.”