Princeton transfer Caden Pierce visiting Gonzaga
Princeton transfer Caden Pierce is set to take an official visit to Gonzaga on Friday, January 2nd, he told On3.
The 6-foot-7 forward and 2023–24 Ivy League Player of the Year is currently redshirting the 2025–26 season while finishing his degree at Princeton. He plans to use his final year of eligibility during the 2026–27 season at another program.
Pierce entered the transfer portal in October and has already taken visits to Purdue, UConn, and Duke. He’s also expected to visit Louisville.
Top 10
- 1New
Predicting Transfer Commits
Where top transfers will go
- 2Hot
Transfer Portal Intel
QB moves, visits set
- 3
Top transfer safety
SEC battle brewing
- 4Trending
Lane Kiffin
Massive bonus for Ole Miss win
- 5
Austin Mack
Addresses Bama future
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
His most productive season came as a sophomore, when he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. While his scoring dipped some last year, he still put up solid numbers at 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
As a freshman in 2022–23, Pierce played a key role in Princeton’s run to the Sweet 16, averaging 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds on the season.
Pierce is also the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce.