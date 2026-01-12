Princeton transfer Caden Pierce visiting Louisville on Tuesday
Princeton transfer Caden Pierce is set to take an official visit to Louisville on Tuesday, January 13th, he told On3.
The 6-foot-7 forward and 2023–24 Ivy League Player of the Year is currently redshirting the 2025–26 season while finishing his degree at Princeton. He plans to use his final year of eligibility during the 2026–27 season at another program.
Pierce entered the transfer portal in October and has already taken visits to Purdue, UConn, Gonzaga, and Duke. His trip to Louisville is expected to be his last official visit.
His best season came as a sophomore, when he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. While his scoring dipped some last season, he still put up solid numbers at 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
As a freshman in 2022–23, Pierce played a key role in Princeton’s run to the Sweet 16, averaging 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds on the season.
Pierce is also the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce.