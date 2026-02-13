Princeton transfer forward Caden Pierce commits to Purdue

Princeton transfer Caden Pierce has committed to Purdue, his agents at Priority Sports told On3.

The 6-foot-7 forward and 2023–24 Ivy League Player of the Year is currently redshirting the 2025–26 season while finishing his degree at Princeton.

Pierce’s best season came as a sophomore, when he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. While his scoring dipped some last season, he still put up solid numbers at 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

As a freshman in 2022–23, Pierce played a key role in Princeton’s run to the Sweet 16, averaging 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds on the season.

Along with the Boilermakers, Pierce also visited UConn, Gonzaga, Louisville, and Duke.

The Glen Ellyn, Illinois native is the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Purdue is currently ranked 13th nationally in the AP Poll with an overall record of 20-4 and 10-3 in Big Ten (third-place in the league).

Purdue has a strong incoming freshman class

Joining Pierce in West Lafayette for the 2026-27 season are four freshman: four-star point guard Luke Ertel (No. 49 NATL), four-star wing Jacob Webber (No. 60 NATL), four-star center Sinan Huan (No. 71 NATL), and three-star power forward Rivers Knight (No. 190 NATL).

The Boilermakers recruiting class ranks 15th nationally in the Team Rankings, according to Rivals.





