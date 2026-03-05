Productive Division III quarterback enters the transfer portal

Denison University quarterback Tyler Green informed On3 that he has entered the transfer portal.

Green, a North Carolina native, passed for a Denison single-season record 3,440 yards as a sophomore last season. He went 307-of-458 with 29 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

As a freshman, he started nine games and went 174-of-261 for 2,233 yards and 22 touchdowns to six interceptions.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Division III players are able to enter the transfer portal at any time unlike at the other levels.