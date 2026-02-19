Projecting the Selection Committee's Top 16 seeds ahead of March Madness bracket preview

On Saturday, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will reveal its Top 16 overall seeds for March Madness to this point. With just under a month left until Selection Sunday, the update will provide key insights on what the members value and which teams they believe in most.

While the teams and order are not set in stone, with plenty more games left on the schedule over the next four weeks, the bulk of the resume has provided a good indication of where things stand. As a result, the top seeds are likely to stay largely the same with some movement between those lines.

With only one game left on the schedule — Friday’s Purdue vs. Indiana matchup — still holding significant weight in the conversation, here is an in-depth look at what the Selection Committee could decide on the Top 16 overall seeds on Saturday morning.

1-seed Michigan

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May during a top-five win over Nebraska. (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan enters the weekend as the clear No. 1 seed in bracketology and should be a near-unanimous call for the Selection Committee. At 25-1 and 10-0 in Q1, no one in college basketball can match the resume and most analytic models have the Wolverines ranked No. 1 as well.

In a perfect example of how quickly things can change, the Top 16 seeds are set to be announced just hours before Michigan takes on Duke, with this spot likely on the line. This is among the many reasons the bracket could change quickly after the reveal.

1-seed Duke

Duke has overtaken Arizona for the No. 2 overall seed in recent weeks, sitting at 24-2 and 10-2 in Q1 so far. While the Blue Devils have not faced quite the same gauntlet in conference play as their rivals, the commitment to strong non-conference scheduling has kept them well within the hunt for the top spot in the field.

The Blue Devils will get their shot at the No. 1 overall seed on Saturday. They face Michigan on a neutral floor in a rare late-season non-conference matchup between the best teams in college basketball.

1-Seed Arizona

Arizona started the season 23-0, but a pair of Big 12 losses now sees them hit 10-2 in Q1. After rising to the No. 1 overall seed for a time, the Wildcats are now sitting No. 3 on the top line, but still have a cushion before the next tier of teams battling for the final spot among the 1-seeds.

The Wildcats look to create even more buffer on Saturday, facing fellow 1-seed Houston in a critical conference battle. Once again, the Selection Committee evaluates two teams just before they showcase a head-to-head result.

1-seed Houston

After taking a loss against Iowa State early in the week, it looked like Houston might fall back into the mix of 2-seed teams, but further upsets across college basketball have brought them right back into the mix for this final 1-seed spot. The margins are tight, with a large group of teams still well within reach of this goal.

The Cougars have no cushion and no time to waste as they prepare to face Arizona just hours after the Selection Committee reveals where they stand. That game could become vital in determining how they stack up with their rivals on Selection Sunday.

2-seed Illinois

(Photo by Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Illinois boasts one of the best offenses in college basketball history to this point, but has not brought the defense up to a national championship level to complement it. The Illini currently sit at 21-5 and 6-4 in Q1, needing to keep their record clean and pick up more resume-building wins to truly challenge for a 1-seed spot.

Coming up, they will continue a West Coast road trip against UCLA. Winning there will be important to avoid slipping into a 3-seed debate moving forward.

2-seed Iowa State

Iowa State sits on the 2-seed line but firmly in the mix of teams with a shot at rising over the next month. The Cyclones are currently 23-3 overall and 7-3 in Q1 after a resume-defining win over Houston early this week.

Next on the schedule is a road test against BYU, which could help the Cyclones capitalize on the matchups being played between 1-seed candidates on Saturday. Ultimately, they have more to focus on than the teams ahead, with plenty of competition below as well.

2-seed UConn

UConn is coming off a loss against Creighton, which will likely prevent it from showing up on the 1-seed line when the Selection Committee announces where things stand on Saturday. However, the Huskies bring a 24-3 record into the mix with some of the biggest wins in college basketball.

Next up on the schedule is Villanova, a chance for UConn to knock off an NCAA Tournament team in what has been a weaker-than-expected Big East. The lack of opportunities could ultimately prove the difference on the 1-seed line.

2-seed Purdue

Despite a recent loss against Michigan, Purdue remains one of the top teams in college basketball — and far from the only team to suffer that fate against the No. 1 overall seed. The Boilermakers sit at 21-5 with strong analytics backing them and an 8-5 Q1 record, which leaves them clean in the other three quadrants.

Coming up, Purdue will face Indiana, just in time for the Selection Committee to consider their weekend result before the rest of college basketball’s top teams face off on Saturday and Sunday. For this reason, the spot occupied by the Boilermakers might be the most accurate of the group.

3-seed Florida

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden gestures with a Gator Chomp against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida currently stands at 20-6 and 8-5 in Q1, with surging analytic numbers that place it among college basketball’s elite. As they wait for the resume to catch up, the Gators prepare to face Ole Miss in a must-win to move up the board.

3-seed Gonzaga

Gonzaga holds a 26-2 record and analytics numbers that can line up with anyone, but a Q3 loss in WCC play will certainly hold it back from reaching its potential on the seed line. In a weekend game against Pacific, they must look to prevent any more damage, which could see the Bulldogs fall.

3-seed Nebraska

Nebraska started the season as hot as any team in college basketball, but now has four losses in Big Ten play, and a 5-4 record in Q1. The Cornhuskers still have opportunities ahead to solidify their spot in the bracket, but first must take care of business against Penn State.

3-seed Kansas

Kansas continues to stack up well in the analytic models with a 20-6 record overall, but an 8-6 Q1 record, which has it just below a conversation about the 2-seed line or higher for now. The Jayhawks host Cincinnati on the weekend, with a chance to continue rising in the Big 12 standings.

4-seed Michigan State

Michigan State’s head coach Tom Izzo looks on before the game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. – Nick King, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State has quietly risen up the board in many analytic models, helping make the 21-5 overall record and 6-4 Q1 record look the part of a Top 16 team as the Selection Committee evaluates things. The Spartans will face Ohio State next, hoping to avoid a second blemish in Q2.

4-seed Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt built up an impressive non-conference resume, which placed it into the Top 16 seed conversation. The Commodores have kept the analytic numbers needed through the ups and downs of conference play with a 21-5 record and 7-4 mark in Q1 so far. They now face in-state rival Tennessee in another Q1 opportunity, which could put them back on track to rise a seed-line

4-seed Virginia

Virginia has not built one of the flashiest resumes in college basketball and does not blow away the competition in computer models, but consistency has led it to a 23-3 record and 5-2 mark in Q1 games. The Cavaliers will face Miami next, but have limited Q1 opportunities left in the ACC to raise their stock onto the 3-seed line.

4-seed Texas Tech

Texas Tech has performed well to this point in a deep and competitive Big 12 conference, reaching 7-7 in Q1 without a loss in the bottom three quadrants. However, a season-ending injury to star JT Toppin could impact how the Selection Committee views the Red Raiders ahead of their matchup against Kansas State.

Biggest threat – Alabama

Nate Oats (Petre Thomas / Imagn Images)

Alabama moved to 19-7 in the midweek slate and reached 6-6 in Q1 opportunities with a win over Arkansas in SEC play, helping it make a final push for a spot inside the Top 16 projection ahead of the Selection Committee’s debate. However, the Crimson Tide still have the Charles Bediako fallout lingering around their resume, making them the team to track during Saturday’s reveal.