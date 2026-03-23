Prolific Prep (Fla.) wins fourth straight Grind Session world title

Prolific Prep (Fla.) is one of the country’s top high school boys basketball teams and they proved that to be true once again in dominating fashion over the weekend.

The Crew captured their fourth straight Grind Session world championship on Saturday in a 68-62 victory over Southeastern Prep. Prolific Prep will now shift their focus from the Grind Session to winning a national championship as they are one of 10 teams selected to compete in the Chipotle Nationals 2026 next week in Fishers, Indiana.

For a 4th year in a row, we are your Grind Session World Champions! pic.twitter.com/9ytnrTRJ4H — Prolific Prep (@ProlificPrep) March 23, 2026

In setting themselves up for a fourth consecutive world title, Prolific Prep had to edge out DME Academy, 91-80, in the semifinals to setup the matchup with national and state power Southeastern Prep.

Ohio State signee Alex Smith was named Player of the Game as the power forward scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point land. Joining in on scoring for the Crew was Arizona commit Caleb Holt (16 points, eight rebounds). Beckham Black and CJ Rosser paced the Falcons with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

With the victory, the Crew notched its fifth world title out of the Grind Session since 2020, winning the four consecutive crowns from 2023-26.

Prolific Prep will open up the Chipotle Nationals with a first round matchup against Montverde Academy, which defeated the Crew, 78-73, back on Dec. 21.

More about Prolific Prep

Prolific Prep, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a renowned basketball academy that offers a high-level athletic and academic program for student-athletes. The school focuses on developing basketball skills and providing elite training while ensuring strong academic performance. Prolific Prep’s rigorous curriculum prepares students for college and professional opportunities. Known for its competitive basketball teams, the academy fosters a culture of excellence, discipline, and personal growth, aiming to produce well-rounded individuals both on and off the court.

How to Follow Florida High School Boys Basketball

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