Protect College Sports Act: Senate Commerce Committee announces markup in next step for bill

The Protect College Sports Act is nearing its next step. A markup is scheduled for next week, the Senate Commerce Committee announced.

The Protect College Sports Act is on the agenda for June 18 at 10 a.m. ET, the committee said. It will be part of an executive session convened by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the committee chair and co-sponsor of the bipartisan legislation. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is also a sponsor along with Sens. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.).

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Thursday’s session is the next step for the Protect College Sports Act. During a markup, legislators can suggest amendments and vote on the bill. From there, it could head to a floor vote.

The announcement comes after Cruz and Cantwell held meetings with the Big Ten and SEC about the bill. Both conferences have said they do not support the legislation in its current state, but added that conversations will continue.

Although the leagues want changes, Cantwell told Ross Dellenger there has already been compromise to get the bill to this point. As a result, there are still questions about what lies ahead.

The Big Ten and SEC each had a roughly 30-minute call with Cruz and Cantwell, as well as Schmitt, on Tuesday, according to Yahoo! Sports. During the discussions, the two leagues said there were parts of the bill they support, including the provisions about agents, and are hoping for it to pass by Dec. 1 before the football transfer portal window opens.

Additionally, Cruz and Cantwell hosted a roundtable Wednesday about the legislation, which took place a week after a hearing that saw testimony from former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua and Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould, among others.

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Although the Big Ten and SEC have not supported the Protect College Sports Act as it’s currently written, the expectation is they will suggest revisions. NCAA president Charlie Baker also addressed the bill in a letter to schools this week and said there are “key areas” to amend the legislation.

Baker stressed the need to expand the scope of the provision about preempting state laws that prohibit enforcement and to further clarify that rev-share does not require approval by the College Sports Commission. He also suggested amending the uniform five-week transfer window and, instead, letting the NCAA make those periods sport-specific.

Baker called the bipartisan legislation the best opportunity for a bill on college sports. But he said time is of the essence.