Providence men’s basketball team is undergoing some mechanical issues with their charter flight ahead of their game at DePaul on Saturday night. According to CBB analyst Seth Davis, the Friars’ issues with their plane led to the team having to remain on the plane without moving for six hours on Friday.

As of this report, the team hasn’t taken off for Chicago. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on FS1, which gives Providence roughly eight hours to make it before the scheduled opening tip.

Notably, Duncan Powell is unavailable for this match while serving the first of a three-game suspension after the viral incident involving him and St. John’s forward Bryce Hopkins. Powell fouled the former Friar hard. Hopkins reacted after getting back to his feet, prompting a bench-clearing brawl that led to six ejections.

Powell and Jaylin Sellers were ejected for Providence. Meanwhile, four St. John’s players got tossed: Dillon Mitchell, Kelvin Odih, Ruben Prey, Sadiku Ibine Ayo. Later in the second half, Providence’s Jamier Jones appeared to shove Zuby Ejiofor on a layup attempt and got himself ejected as well.

Powell averages 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, largely serving as a reserve for the Friars. He released a statement on his actions after the game.

“My actions during the game versus SJU was not Christ-like and I apologize to the PC community and my teammates. I let my pride get in the way of mirroring my faith. I have learned some valuable lessons and will do better moving forward,” he wrote on X.

This will be the 57th all-time meeting between these two programs dating back to 1961. The Friars lead the all-time series 42-14, including a 17-8 mark on the road. Since DePaul joined the Big East, the pair of programs have met 36 times with the Friars leading 27-9 over that span.

Saturday’s matchup will serve as the second time these two programs will play this season. Providence won 90-72 in their first meeting on Feb. 7. This will serve as the first road trip to DePaul for the Friars since Dec. 2024.