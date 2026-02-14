Providence coach Kim English reacts to Duncan Powell foul that led to brawl vs. St. John's

A hard foul by Providence forward Duncan Powell on St. John’s forward Bryce Hopkins nearly led to a full-on brawl. Instead, the ensuing scuffle resulted in the ejection of six players.

After the game, Providence coach Kim English said he didn’t think the hard foul was necessary. Powell seemed to get some ball, but his follow-through caught Hopkins around the neck and dragged the St. John’s star to the floor.

Immediately Hopkins sprang into action. Several of his teammates raced to defend him.

“Yeah, I think that there’s absolutely a time to have hard fouls,” English said after the game. “There’s a time to have hard fouls through a guy’s arm. You never want to hit anyone in the head intentionally, obviously. I didn’t think that was a time for a hard foul.”

Play was halted for nearly 20 minutes as officials headed to the monitors to sort things out. Police were involved making sure things didn’t escalate any further.

It marred an otherwise competitive game. Two Providence players were tossed, while four St. John’s players were, mainly for leaving the bench.

English summed up his thoughts on the foul that sparked it all. Just unnecessary, he said.

“As I watched it live I thought he could have just ran harder and got in front of him and had a good, legal position,” English said. “A good, legal play, honestly. I thought if he ran hard I thought he could have got in front of him and just guarded him. He actually blocked the ball clean, but then he came through his face after.”

Providence ultimately fell 79-69 as St. John’s rallied following the aggressive foul. Even short-handed, the Red Storm managed to press the issue and down the Friars.

Still, it was an ugly mark on the sport on Saturday. For his role in the incident, Powell was ejected. So too was Providence teammate Jaylin Sellers. Dillon Mitchell, Ruben Prey, Sadiku Ibine Ayo and Kelvin Odih of St. John’s were also ejected.