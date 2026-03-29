Providence forward Duncan Powell arrested at gunpoint, charged with domestic violence

A Providence basketball player was arrested by police at gunpoint after an alleged domestic violence incident. Duncan Powell, who was suspended for three games by the Big East earlier this year, was charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Powell just finished his college career at Providence. Police were alerted that he had threatened his ex-girlfriend and her friends, according to a report from NBC 10 in Rhode Island.

His ex-girlfriend told police that Duncan Powell had hit her earlier in the day. She showed police a bruise on her leg.

The story gets grimmer, too. According to NBC 10, Powell made threats and had reportedly tracked the location of his ex-girlfriend.

“She also said that she noticed a tracker on the bottom of her car, and that Powell had repeatedly said he was trying to find her location,” NBC 10 wrote. “According to a witness at the house, Powell had arrived at the house earlier, threatening to kill everyone in the house and then himself.”

According to the police report, Duncan Powell became involved while police were talking to his girlfriend. He called her and an officer answered the phone and spoke with him.

During that call, the officer heard Powell walking and then saw him walking toward him with a hand in his sweatshirt. Powell was arrested at gunpoint as a result.

Duncan Powell suspended three games

Providence’s Duncan Powell was suspended for three games following his actions in a game against St. John’s earlier this year. He had committed a hard foul against St. John’s forward Bryce Hopkins.

The physical play immediately drew widespread scrutiny. The Big East got involved.

“The BIG EAST Conference has announced that Providence’s Duncan Powell has been suspended for two games in addition to the automatic one-game suspension mandated by NCAA rules for fighting during Providence’s contest against St. John’s on Feb. 14,” a Big East statement read.

“After the on-court video review, game officials determined that Powell engaged in additional combative actions that constituted a fighting act subsequent to the flagrant foul. As a result of the three-game suspension, Powell will miss the Feb. 21 game at DePaul, as well as the Feb. 24 home game vs. Xavier and a Feb. 28 game at Creighton.”