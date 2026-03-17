Providence guard Daquan Davis to enter transfer portal

Providence guard Daquan Davis plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore appeared in just three games for the Friars this season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Davis began his college career at Florida State, where he averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the Seminoles.

The former four-star recruit in the 2024 class originally committed to Providence out of high school before later decommitting and signing with Florida State. He transferred to the Friars last offseason and will now enter the portal again after head coach Kim English was fired earlier this month.

Follow the On3 Transfer Portal wire to stay up to date on every college basketball player entering the portal.











