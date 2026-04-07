Providence guard Jason Edwards plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Providence guard Jason Edwards plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Some help will be needed in order for Edwards to be eligible for the 2026-2027 season. He is seeking a waiver while also looking for a new home.

Edwards saw his college basketball career begin during the 2021-2022 season at the JUCO level. One year was spent at Miles College before moving to Dodge City Community College. The jump to the Division I level came in ’23-24 when North Texas presented the opportunity.

The constant movement continued for Edwards, who then went to Vanderbilt for a season. He averaged 17 points for the Commodores and shot 43.5% from the field. It’s easy to understand why Providence wanted him out of the transfer portal around this time last year. And to little surprise, similar production came.

Edwards had 16.5 points per game this past season, also adding career highs in rebounds (2.8) and assists (3.0). Providence saw him out there in 23 games, 13 of which were starts. Unfortunately, injuries were a part of the story throughout. Games were missed due to a foot issue.

As mentioned, Edwards is going to need a waiver in order to play next season. But you have to imagine plenty of power conference programs will be interested once cleared. A big name to watch as the transfer protal cycle gets underway.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Providence sees Oswin Erhunmwunse leave after coaching change

Providence sophomore forward Oswin Erhunmwunse plans to enter the Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Erhunmwunse was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024.

In two seasons at Providence, the Nigeria native averaged 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 0.5 assists in 65 games. Erhunmwunse scored in double figures in nine of his 33 games this season. The 6’10” forward was Providence‘s seventh-leading scorer, and led the team in rebounding and blocks this year.

The sophomore forward hits the Portal as Providence basketball heads into a new era. After three seasons at the helm, head coach Kim English and the program parted ways after the Friars posted a 15-18 (7-13) record this season and failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report