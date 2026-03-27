Providence guard Jaylen Harrell entering transfer portal
Providence guard Jaylen Harrell plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3.
The Friars parted ways with head coach Kim English earlier this month.
The 6-foot-5 freshman suffered a knee injury early in the season that required surgery. He’s a candidate to receive a medical redshirt, which would give him four years of eligibility remaining. Harrell appeared in just six games, averaging 3.7 points per outing.
Harrell is a former four-star recruit who was ranked No. 89 nationally in the 2025 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.
The Boston native is a two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year at CATS Academy. As a senior, he averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.
Along with Providence, he held offers from Kansas, Alabama, Xavier, and Rutgers.