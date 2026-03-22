Providence is set to hire USF‘s Bryan Hodgson as its next head coach, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Hodgson has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the Big East. He just completed his third season as a college basketball coach, leading USF to a 25-9 record and a No. 11 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Prior to his one-year stint at South Florida, Hodgson spent two seasons at Arkansas State (2023-25). In that time, the Red Wolves compiled a 45-28 record and made an appearance in the CBI and NIT.

The Olean, NY native rose to prominence as a member of Nate Oats‘ staff at Alabama. Hodgson spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-23), helping lead the program to a 92-42 record and two Sweet Sixteen appearances. He has been tabbed as one of the fastest rising coaches in the sport, and that has resulted in the job at Providence.

Bryan Hodgson succeeds Kim English at Providence

He succeeds head coach Kim English, who was let go following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. English led the Friars to a 48-52 record across three seasons, failing to make the NCAA Tournament in all three campaigns. Providence has not been selected to the Big Dance since 2023, which marked Ed Cooley‘s last in charge. Cooley led the Providence basketball program for 12 seasons, until he assumed the Georgetown job in 2023.

“USF is a phenomenal place. Very appreciative to the administration there for believing in me,” Hodgson said following the Bulls’ 83-79 loss to Louisville in the Round of 64. “When they hired me, I had two years of head-coaching experience under my belt. It was a very, very sought-after job. They had guys that had been coaching for 25, 30 years that wanted that job. I had never been to an NCAA Tournament before as a head coach. So they took a chance on me, and I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

While serving as a big-time hire for Providence, USF loses yet another prominent coach. The University already lost football coach Alex Golesh, who led the Bulls to a 9-3 regular season record in 2025, to Auburn this offseason. Per Field of 68, Hodgson was also offered the head coaching job at Syracuse. He reportedly declined that offer, and it seems as if Siena head coach Gerry McNamara (and Syracuse alum) will be assuming that position.