Providence, St. John's break out into brawl after Duncan Powell foul, ejections follow

A fight broke out during the second half of Providence’s home game against No. 17 St. John’s on Saturday afternoon. St John’s forward Bryce Hopkins was going up for a shot at the basket when Duncan Powell fouled him hard.

Hopkins, who played three seasons for Providence, took exception to the foul and immediately got off the ground to confront Powell. This led to both benches getting involved to separate the pair, which incited further tension between others.

In the end, six players were ejected. Providence will be without Powell and Jaylin Sellers. Meanwhile, four St. John’s players got tossed: Dillon Mitchell, Kelvin Odih, Ruben Prey, Sadiku Ibine Ayo.

Notably, Hopkins remained in the game after the incident. Watch the skirmish in its entirety below.

At the 31-second mark of the video, Powell appears to throw a forearm shot toward a St John’s player but missed. Play was halted for over 10 minutes as officials went to the monitor to iron out the ejections and fouls assessed. Once play resumed, Hopkins made both free throws.

Providence led the Red Storm 40-39 at the time of the fight. Afterward, St. John’s ripped an 8-0 run.

Notably, Powell and Hopkins weren’t teammates despite Hopkins transfer from Providence. Powell played for Georgia Tech in the ACC last season. Before that he spent time at Sacramento State and North Carolina A&T.

His afternoon finishes with three points and five rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench. He was 1-2 from deep. Sellers, at the time of the ejection, was the Friar’s leading scorer with 13 points and seven rebounds.

For Hopkins, he’s in his first season under Rick Pitino at St John’s. Most of his career was spent at Providence, but began his career at Kentucky playing for John Calipari. He’s St John’s second-leading scorer this season with 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.

Fans can watch the exciting finish to Saturday’s game live on TNT. St John’s will win its 11th straight game if they can hold on, while Providence has a 4-10 record against the Big East — tied for last place.