Puff Johnson officially joins Ohio State roster after judge's ruling in eligibility lawsuit

After a legal win Friday in his eligibility lawsuit, Puff Johnson is officially joining the Ohio State men’s basketball roster. The Buckeyes announced his addition Friday afternoon.

Johnson played five years of college basketball – three at North Carolina from 2020-23 and two at Penn State from 2023-25 – and transferred to Ohio State this offseason. During that time, he appeared in 111 games, although made 14 appearances as a freshman in 2020-21 due to injuries.

Because he played in 2020-21, Johnson had a “COVID year,” which is how he got a fifth season. But Ohio State applied for a medical hardship waiver in Summer 2025 after he transferred, citing injuries sustained in 2024-25 at Penn State after starting in 17 games. The NCAA denied the waiver because Johnson played in more than 30% of the regular-season games.

In his suit, which was first filed in federal court, Johnson challenged the NCAA’s hardship restriction prevented him from pursuing “his rights to a contract for NIL compensation,” the filing states. His motion for a temporary restraining order was denied in November by the federal judge, and he re-filed in state court Jan. 15.

Friday, a state judge in the court of common pleas in Franklin County, Ohio, granted the TRO on Friday after a refiling. Judge Sheryl K. Munson’s order allows him to play ahead of a hearing scheduled for Jan. 30.

“Johnson has demonstrated that he will suffer irreparable injury if a temporary restraining order is not issued, including the imminent and permanent loss of his final collegiate season at The Ohio State University, as well as loss of development opportunities, exposure, and associated NIL value, harms that are incalculable and cannot be remedied by money damages,” the order reads.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Ohio State coach Jake Diebler acknowledged the length of the legal process for Johnson to become eligible. He also expressed his excitement to get him on the court.

“We’re excited for Puff to join our program,” Diebler said. “This has been a long process for he and his family. We’re happy for them and are looking forward to him getting on the court.”

Puff Johnson put up the best numbers of his career in 2024-25 at Penn State, averaging 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds across 17 games. He dealt with multiple injuries – including a heel stress fracture, broken right hand and a concussion – before enrolling at Ohio State.