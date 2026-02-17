Leading into Michigan‘s road game against Purdue, Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg had some strong comments on the dominance he expected to see. After seeing the quote go viral, the opposing fans were quick to respond.

There were loud boos from the crowd during player introductions, particularly for Lendeborg. In the opening minutes of Tuesday’s game at Mackey Arena, they erupted into a ‘f**k you Yaxel’ chant around the arena.

The Purdue students feel a certain way about Yaxel Lendeborg pic.twitter.com/2Vzv0ntkuW — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) February 17, 2026

The beef all started with Lendeborg’s comments earlier this week, when he made his thoughts on Purdue and the upcoming game clear. In a now-viral video, he went on his own NSFW rant.

“When we see Purdue we gonna spank they f**king ass,” Lendeborg said while motioning to the camera. “We gonna beat they f**king ass. F**k Purdue.”

The matchup has plenty more than pride on the line for both sides, as Michigan enters at 24-1 and No. 1 in the AP Poll Top 25. Purdue currently sits at 21-4 overall, and two games back of the Wolverines in the Big Ten standings, while ranked No. 7 in the most recent rankings.

So far this season, Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds, adding 3.1 assists and 2.6 stocks. He has also posted a 26.3 PER and Big Ten-leading 16.8 Box Plus Minus, making him a popular prospect in the first round of NBA mock drafts.

Michigan vs. Purdue

Entering Tuesday’s game, Michigan sat at No. 1 overall in bracketology‘s seeding, taking the top spot in the Midwest Region via St. Louis in the first and second round. The Wolverines currently rank No. 1 in the NET and No. 1 at KenPom, giving them a firm advantage over the rest of college basketball as they pursue a 1-seed in March Madness.

Purdue is currently sitting on the 2-seed line of bracketology, making steady movement up the board in recent weeks. The Boilermakers are currently projected in the South portion of the bracket, also coming via St. Louis based on the current seeding.

Both teams will face a tough Big Ten schedule through the end of the regular season, with a chance to boost their stock again in the conference tournament before Selection Sunday. To keep up with the movement by both teams, check On3’s bracketology field every Thursday and Sunday for new information.