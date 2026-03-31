Purdue 141 pounder Greyson Clark announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining after starting three straight years for the Boilermakers.

“After a lot of thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining,” Clark wrote on Twitter/X. “Thank you my teammates, coaches, and support staff at Purdue for everything you have done for me. As a 2x NCAA national qualifier I’m excited for the next opportunity.”

Clark qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and ’25 during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He went 12-6 this past year but went 0-2 at the Big Ten Championships, failing to qualify for his third NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Overall, Clark is 44-29 in his career. He went 1-2 in each of his trips to the NCAA Tournament in Kansas City and Philadelphia before missing out this year.

A Wrightstown, Wisconsin native, Clark should command some interest in the portal considering his Big Ten prowess and previous postseason success. Coming into college, Clark won a state title every year he was in high school, claiming championships at 106 (2020), 126 (2021) and 138 (2022 and 2023). He finished his senior year with a perfect 50-0 record, marching to a fourth state title with two falls and two major decisions.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Clark was ranked No. 29 on the MatScouts Big Board when he first signed on with Purdue. The outlet also tabbed him as the best prospect to come out of Wisconsin.

Hypothetically speaking, Clark could fill the void at 141 pounds at Wisconsin next season. If he were to return home and wrestle for head coach Chris Bono, he could be plugged into a lineup that follows 133-pounder Zan Fugitt, a 2025 All-American.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.