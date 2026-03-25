Longtime college football QB TJ Finley plans to go pro, per On3’s Pete Nakos. This comes after he committed to Incarnate Word for the 2026 season, however, he is no longer with the program.

That would have been Finley’s seventh stop in his college football career. He has previous stops at LSU, Auburn, Texas State, Western Kentucky, Tulane and Georgia State.

He spent the last season of his college football career at Georgia State where he threw for 1,244 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Finley appeared in seven games and went 1-6 during that span.

Finley explained when he entered the portal that he was applying for a seventh season of college football due to a season-ending injury sustained in 2024. He later committed to Incarnate Word, where it appeared as though he’d be the Cardinals quarterback this fall.

This is no longer the case. Now, he’s looking to take the next step in his football career.

He’ll turn pro having thrown for 7,372 career passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. The most productive time of his career came in 2023 with Texas State. He completed 279 of his 414 passes for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with five additional touchdowns on the ground.

At the time he entered the NCAA transfer portal, Finley released a statement to Instagram which is now deleted. It’s still relevant four months later:

“The last two years have been the most challenging of my life. Balancing new fatherhood, injuries, and adversity off the field has been tested in ways football never could,” he wrote. “Through it all, my love for the game never left. Football is who I am. I still love competing, leading, and playing at the highest level. … I’m focused, healthy, and motivated. I look forward to finishing my career at a university that gives me an opportunity to compete, lead and finish strong. The story isn’t over.”