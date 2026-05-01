QB trainer on Kirk Francis: "He's a starter-level quarterback"

Per On3's Pete Nakos, Texas Tech starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby is taking an “immediate indefinite leave of absence” to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. Sources confirmed to On3 that an NCAA investigation is also underway into Sorsby’s sports betting. With the likelihood of Sorsby suiting up for the Red Raiders considered low, the Red Raiders could be looking at the other options on the roster to man the quarterback position. That includes junior gunslinger Kirk Francis. The former Tulsa transfer has appeared in 18 career games, starting 12 of them for the Golden Hurricanes. For his career he has completed 270-of-462 passing attempts (58.4%) for 3,045 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions. To learn more about Francis' game we caught up with his trainer Will Hewlett, who is the Director of Quarterback Development at CORTX. Hewlett has been one of the top quarterback trainers in the business for over 20 years and has helped in the development of several NFL quarterbacks such as Brock Purdy, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Travis, John Wolford, Nate Peterman, Ian Book and more.